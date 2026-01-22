Highly anticipated: Crimson Desert's impressive visuals and wide array of gameplay features have led some to question whether the Black Desert Online developer's open-world RPG is simply too good to be true. After several years of trailers and repeated delays, players will finally be able to find out in March.

Developer Pearl Abyss recently announced that Crimson Desert, one of TechSpot's most anticipated PC games, has gone gold, with a final release date set for March 19. The studio also published the system requirements for both Windows and macOS.

Since its unveiling several years ago, Crimson Desert has been somewhat difficult to categorize. Originally conceived as a follow-up to Black Desert Online (the MMORPG that put Pearl Abyss on the map), the project eventually evolved into a standalone single-player open-world RPG.

The game's numerous trailers showcase an unusually eclectic mix of gameplay and artistic elements. Crimson Desert seems to draw inspiration from Skyrim, The Witcher, Dragon's Dogma, The Legend of Zelda, Assassin's Creed, Dark Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, professional wrestling, and likely many other sources.

Players can explore a vast medieval fantasy open world, engage in real-time combat, ride a mechanical dragon thousands of feet in the air, control sci-fi robots, solve puzzles, and undertake a variety of other activities. Despite its highly detailed graphics, the game's system requirements are relatively modest.

The Steam page does not specify a recommended resolution, frame rate, or graphics settings. The Windows version requires at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, but for optimal performance, Pearl Abyss recommends an RTX 2080 or RX 6700 XT. Nvidia has confirmed that Crimson Desert supports DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, though ray tracing support has not been mentioned.

Meanwhile, the macOS version will run on M1 devices, though Pearl Abyss recommends a Mac equipped with an M3 Pro or M4 Pro for optimal performance. Both Windows and macOS versions require 16GB of system RAM and an SSD with at least 135 GB of free space.

Crimson Desert was initially unveiled in 2019, with an original target launch of winter 2021. The release was later delayed to late 2025 before the developer finalized the current date: March 19, 2026. The game will be available on Steam, the Mac App Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. The standard edition is priced at $69.99 over on Steam.