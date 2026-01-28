What just happened? For the first time, electric vehicles outsold traditional gasoline-powered passenger cars in Europe, closing a year that redefined the region's automotive hierarchy. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reports that more than 300,000 electric cars were registered in December 2025 – enough to surpass gas models.

The milestone lands amid renewed debate over the European Union's proposed 2035 internal combustion engine ban, which may be softened to allow synthetic-fuel vehicles. Despite the policy uncertainty, consumer behavior already points in one direction.

In the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the European Free Trade Association nations – including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland – a total of 308,955 new fully electric vehicles hit the roads last month, up over 50% from the prior year. Within the EU itself, 217,898 EVs were registered, matching that same growth pace.

That surge comes as automakers continue to broaden their electric lineups. Years of emission pressure and fleet-average targets have pushed major manufacturers to release cheaper, more varied EVs, expanding beyond premium segments into mainstream price points. Buyers now face an electric selection once dominated by luxury or niche models.

Hybrid technology remains ahead overall but is losing ground quickly. December saw 380,921 hybrid registrations across the EU, EFTA, and UK, including 324,799 in the EU alone. Hybrid growth slowed to single digits – 5.8% in the EU and 4.9% across the combined region – while EVs grew nearly ten times faster. Plug-in hybrids held steady between the two categories, rising 35.8% year-over-year to 123,460 units.

In contrast, combustion models show a consistent decline. Gasoline cars recorded 216,492 new registrations in the EU, down nearly a fifth from 2024, with a similar 17.7% drop to 254,449 when including EFTA and UK totals. Diesel, once Europe's dominant powertrain, continued its slide to just over 70,000 monthly units – a further 23.1% year-over-year fall.

In 2025, European consumers registered almost 2.6 million battery-electric vehicles, up 29.7% from the previous year. Hybrids still commanded the largest share at roughly 4.6 million, an increase of 12.4%.

Plug-in hybrids accounted for over 1.2 million units, growing a substantial 33.4%. By comparison, gas models reached about 3.5 million, and diesel slipped to 1 million, both posting double-digit declines of 18.9% and 24%, respectively.

The data paints a clear picture of momentum building behind electrification as technology, policy, and consumer economics converge. Whether Europe will fully phase out internal combustion by 2035 remains uncertain, but December's figures suggest the market may reach that destination long before legislation requires it.