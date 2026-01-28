What just happened? Apple quietly revisited its oldest mobile operating systems this week, extending support for devices long considered obsolete. The company issued new patches for iOS 12.5.8, iOS 15.8.6, and iOS 16.7.13 – updates that reached back to the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPad Air 2 from 2013 and 2014.

Though routine support for these models ended years ago, Apple's update is meant to preserve the cryptographic system that keeps older devices securely linked to its services.

Every iOS version relies on a chain of cryptographic certificates that authenticate connections to services such as iMessage, FaceTime, and the Apple ID. Those certificates expire after a fixed period.

Without renewal, users would lose access to Apple's secure communications stack – making devices functional only offline. Apple's release notes confirm the new certificate now extends validity through January 2027.

Apple followed the same pattern in its current iOS 18.7.4 release, which also swaps in the updated certificate for devices that can't upgrade to iOS 26. But this time, the company went further back than usual: to systems that hadn't received updates in years.

iOS 12's last patch appeared in January 2023; iOS 15 and 16 were last updated in mid-2025. Apple did not issue a similar patch for iOS 17, though iOS 16 users received the 16.7.13 update despite the absence of an explicit note about certificate renewal in its documentation.

The practical effect is modest for most consumers but significant from a systems longevity standpoint. Devices running these older operating systems are ill-suited for modern web use. Many run with only 1 – 2GB of RAM, and their embedded Safari browsers miss newer security, privacy, and rendering features – making safe, everyday use nearly impossible. Third-party developers also stop supporting those versions soon after Apple does, so app compatibility steadily collapses.

Still, millions of these aging iPhones and iPads continue to serve as secondary tools: remote controllers, simple communication hubs, or dedicated media players. A decade-old iPhone 5S may no longer handle modern workloads, but with valid security certificates, it can still authenticate safely into iMessage or function over Wi-Fi without certificate errors.

For Apple, these legacy updates represent an act of maintenance economics more than nostalgia. Sustaining encrypted trust – without reopening full security patch cycles – lets the company mitigate service disruptions for long-retired hardware while maintaining consistency across its active and inactive platforms. It keeps even unsupported devices part of a network universe, right down to the oldest still capable of launching iMessage.