First look: The next Windows 11 update promises more than incremental fixes. Microsoft has begun rolling out the first preview of Windows 11 version 26H2 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, introducing a round of structural and AI-linked updates that mark the company's most ambitious step since the 25H2 release late last year.

Build 26300.7674 is the first public test of what's expected to become the major feature update for 2026. Unlike routine quality improvements, this new release is designed to bring deeper system-level changes, particularly around Copilot.

Technically, 26H2 will once again arrive as an "enablement package." That approach lets Microsoft unlock dormant features already embedded in Windows, enabling them through a lightweight update instead of a full reinstallation. This lets the company ship substantial new functionality without disrupting existing systems – a pattern established with the 25H2 update.

At the system level, some of these new capabilities are already visible. Early users in the Insider Program have reported new Copilot test features appearing directly inside File Explorer. Instead of a separate window, users may soon find Copilot embedded along Explorer's right-hand panel, functioning as a contextual assistant that can analyze, search, or summarize file content.

Similar integration efforts are underway in Windows Search on the taskbar, where Copilot could enable faster contextual queries and task automation. Sources tracking the builds suggest these Copilot expansions remain optional and will likely be switched off by default when the final version ships.

Beyond AI, the operating system's utility layer is also getting attention. Microsoft is testing a redesigned Run dialog box, hinting at functional rather than cosmetic updates. While details aren't yet available, the change may extend beyond interface modernization to include enhancements to command execution or system-level shortcuts.

Interestingly, official documentation still doesn't show the 26H2 designation in system settings or when running the "winver" command, indicating that the update is still in early testing. At the moment, the 26H2 tag appears only in the Windows Update log for those enrolled in the Insider program – a typical sign of Microsoft's staggered development process.

The full public rollout of Windows 11 26H2 is expected in October 2026, continuing Microsoft's tradition of releasing major annual feature updates in the fall. The company hasn't yet detailed a public feature roadmap, but as past release cycles suggest, early builds set the groundwork for incremental feature introductions throughout the year before general availability.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 26H1 – arriving in spring 2026 – will focus almost exclusively on hardware compatibility. That version won't add new user-facing features; instead, it ensures full compatibility with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 and other ARM-based processors.