WTF?! Detroit, the setting of 1987 classic RoboCop, is getting a real-life robotic police officer – sort of. One of its suburbs is deploying a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, which will see unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) deployed to incidents ahead of local law enforcement.

The DFR program uses drones from Skydio that can reach the scene of a crime in 2.5 minutes, according to the press release.

The drones, such as the Skydio X10 and smaller indoor-ready R10, can be launched from patrol vehicles or from strategically placed docking stations that keep the aircraft charged and ready 24/7. Once deployed, they stream continuous live video to officers and command staff through Skydio's DFR Command software.

Rather than going in guns blazing in the style of Robocop or ED-209 (which the docking stations resemble slightly), the drones are designed to provide authorities with real-time footage ahead of their arrival and as events unfold, helping them assess the situation.

Some examples of the type of incidents the drones will respond to include violent crimes, traffic crashes, missing persons, and vehicle and property break-ins.

The drones' footage will improve decision-making, reduce uncertainty, and help officers respond more safely and effectively to complex, fluid situations and emergencies, the release states.

Another suggested potential use is for officers to assess threats before entering environments, thereby "decreasing use-of-force likelihood" and resolving calls safely for all involved.

"By supporting our officers in real-time as critical situations develop, it acts as a force multiplier, ensuring we cut down on response time, allocate resources appropriately, and provide robust service every time," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

The drones will also be used to resolve situations remotely where possible, which could mean officers speaking through a microphone at incidents that don't require a police presence, at least not straight away.

This is far from the first time drones have been used as first responders. It was reported in 2024 that Colorado planned to use UAVs to respond to 911 calls, allowing them to gather information about an incident ahead of the arriving officers. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office rolled out a similar program the same year, while a Florida school uses them to respond to shootings.

Those using and creating these drones as first responder programs like to emphasize the positives, but not everyone is convinced. The Electronic Frontier Foundation warned that using drones to get a view of the scene can become justification for over-surveilling neighborhoods that produce more 911 calls, as well as collecting information on anyone who happens to be in the drone's path.

The EFF also warned that drones could be used to police homelessness or low-level infractions that otherwise wouldn't merit police resources.