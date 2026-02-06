Something to look forward to: Another video game franchise is getting the TV treatment. Baldur's Gate is being turned into an HBO television series, and it already sounds promising: the show, which continues where the third game left off, is being written by Craig Mazin, co-writer of The Last of Us and an avid D&D and BG3 fan.

Mazin, who also wrote the brilliant Chernobyl miniseries, will create, write, executive-produce, and showrun the Baldur's Gate 3 show, writes Deadline. Chris Perkins, the former Head of Story at Wizards of the Coast, will serve as consultant.

There are always concerns when a beloved gaming franchise gets a TV or movie adaptation, but Mazin certainly knows the subject matter. He says he's played nearly 1,000 hours of Baldur's Gate 3.

"I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it," says Mazin, who has been playing D&D weekly for the past 15 years.

Unlike The Last of Us, which mostly follows the story of the video games, HBO's Baldur's Gate will start where the third game ends. Deadline writes that it is designed to be ongoing and continue with different kinds of stories within the sprawling world of the game.

The show will feature both new and existing characters from Baldur's Gate 3. While the first two BioWare games are not "official source material," the series can use material from D&D's Forgotten Realms setting.

Keeping with the theme of the game, the show is expected to introduce underpowered characters who become stronger as they complete their journey.

Famous faces from BG3, both heroes and villains, will appear from time to time to meddle, "helping or hindering the new heroes." Mazin plans to ask voice cast members of Baldur's Gate 3 with ideas for them to participate in the TV adaptation – something we also saw in The Last of Us with Merle Dandridge reprising her role as Marlene.

HBO's Baldur's Gate is designed to coexist alongside The Forgotten Realms live-action Dungeons & Dragons series Hasbro Entertainment has set up at Netflix.

It's a golden age for video game-based live-action TV shows. In addition to the current TLOU and Fallout, there's God of War, Tomb Raider, Far Cry, Wolfenstein, Life is Strange, Mass Effect, and more, all of which are at different stages of production.