First look: Amazon is planning a major revival of Tomb Raider as the iconic video game franchise approaches its 30th anniversary. The company has revealed the full cast for the upcoming live-action series and shared early looks at two new games scheduled for release in 2026 and 2027.

Amazon has confirmed that production has begun on a live-action Tomb Raider series. While plot details remain limited, the company unveiled the main cast alongside an early image of Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as Lara Croft.

The retail giant first announced the series in 2024, confirming it will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. The show also stars Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, described by Amazon as a "high-flying woman keen to exploit Lara's talents."

Other major cast members include Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip, Lara's friend and technical support, Bill Paterson as Croft family butler Winston, and Jason Isaacs as Lara's uncle, Atlas DeMornay. The series also features Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Celia Imrie, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) is serving as creator and writer, alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner. Waller-Bridge, Hodge, and director Jonathan Van Tulleken are also executive producers.

The show's premiere date has not yet been announced, though it would not be surprising if it coincides with the release of one of the two upcoming Tomb Raider games Amazon is publishing. The company appears eager to replicate its earlier success with Fallout, another video game adaptation that boosted game sales following the launch of its second season.

In 2022, Amazon revealed a partnership with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next major Tomb Raider entry, which will run on Unreal Engine 5. The two companies unveiled the new game, officially titled Tomb Raider: Catalyst, at The Game Awards in December.

Scheduled for release in 2027, Catalyst sends Lara Croft to Northern India. Rather than directly following the survivor trilogy, which rebooted the archaeologist's origin story and concluded with 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the new title is set years after Tomb Raider: Underworld, released in 2008.

Crystal Dynamics has since established a unified timeline in which the original 1996 Tomb Raider, the survivor trilogy, Tomb Raider: Legend (2006), and Underworld are all considered canon.

At The Game Awards, the studio also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the 1996 original developed by Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior, Evil West). Built on Unreal Engine 5, Legacy of Atlantis is set to launch later this year in celebration of Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary.