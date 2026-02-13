Highly anticipated: Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the latest title influenced by one of the best parts of the prequel movies – podracing – has a new gameplay trailer, and it looks pretty impressive. We also know what it will take to run the game.

Set during the New Republic Era after the events of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Galactic Racer looks like it could finally satisfy demand for a modern WipeOut-style racer.

The latest gameplay clip, unveiled at Sony's State of Play presentation, has gained plenty of interest. The gorgeous and varied environments of Sentinel One, Jakku, Ando Prime, and Lantaana look lush as vehicles skim over the surface at blistering speeds. And it's not just podracers – there are also landspeeders, speeder bikes, and skimspeeders.

While not yet on the main Steam page, an FAQ section on Valve's platform has revealed Galactic Racer's minimum and recommended PC specs. UK studio Fuse Games has ensured that the game will work on a fairly large number of systems.

The minimum requirements are an AMD Ryzen 5 2600/Intel Core i5-8400/Intel i3 10th-gen, combined with an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB/Nvidia RTX 2060/ Intel Arc A380 and 12GB of RAM. Users also need at least 50GB of SSD space and Windows 11.

For the recommended specs, the CPU must be at least an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/Intel Core i7-10700, while the GPU is at least an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT/Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti/Intel Arc B580. Memory requirements increase to 16GB.

The less-demanding specs mean that Galactic Racer will be "great" on the Steam Deck, delivering a "30 frames per second high-fidelity racing experience."

Galactic Racer will have both an offline single-player campaign and support for up to 12 players racing online in two game modes.

Podracing-influenced games began in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I: Racer. It was great at the time, and turned out to be one of the best-selling N64 games ever. There was also Star Wars: Racer Revenge in 2002, which wasn't as good. Hopefully, the two decade wait for a new Star Wars podracing racing game will have been worth it.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is launching in 2026.