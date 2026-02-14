In a nutshell: Fresh data from Amazon's US website points to a sharp slowdown in desktop CPU sales, with socketed processors falling off a cliff. The decline isn't uniform, though. A handful of older AMD chips tied to previous motherboard platforms are actually seeing renewed interest, a signal that soaring DDR5 prices driven by AI demand have become the real choke point for PC upgrades.

According to figures compiled by TechEpiphany, Amazon sold about 26,100 CPUs in the US in January 2026. AMD's X3D lineup continues to dominate, pushing the company's market share to an eye-popping 88 percent. But look closer and the story shifts from competitive wins to supply constraints: AI data centers are soaking up DRAM, and consumer hardware is paying the price.

A year-over-year comparison from German outlet 3DCenter underscores the slump. Combined AMD and Intel CPU sales on Amazon fell 59% from January 2025, when the two companies moved 63,840 units. December 2025 was little better, posting a 46% drop compared to December 2024. Market share hasn't changed much, but absolute sales have cratered.

Amazon CPU sales Dec 2024 - Jan 2026, based on data by @TechEpiphanyYT

Market shares remain largely unchanged, but absolute unit sales are alarmingly low. Amazon USA has now sold – 59% fewer CPUs between January 2025 and January 2026.https://t.co/xSHPKlwNAb pic.twitter.com/JuuuQaRgyM – 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) February 12, 2026

At the top of the charts, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D remains the uncontested gaming favorite, accounting for nearly 20% of all processors sold in January. AMD claimed 17 of the top 20 spots overall. Intel, by contrast, continued a slow slide that played out across 2024, with its share of both revenue and unit sales shrinking to just 11% last month.

AMD's 3D V-Cache tech continues to prove wildly popular – the vertically stacked L3 memory technology that delivers sizable gains in gaming performance. It has helped AMD capture some 42% of the desktop CPU market. Intel's Core Ultra chips still lack a direct counterpart, though the company is expected to introduce big Last-Level Cache, dubbed bLLC, with its upcoming Nova Lake processors.

However, since AI data centers have consumed most DRAM and NAND manufacturing capacity, the prices of DDR5 RAM sticks have skyrocketed. Because Ryzen 9000 processors require DDR5, many builders are falling back to older Ryzen 5000 and even 3000-series chips, where DDR4 memory remains comparatively affordable.

That shift shows up clearly in sales data. Amazon sold nearly twice as many Ryzen 7 5800X CPUs in January 2026 as it did a year earlier. The Ryzen 5 3600, which didn't even chart in January 2025, moved roughly 200 units last month.

One of the more surprising standouts is the Ryzen 7 5800XT. The newer Zen 3 chip ranked just behind the 9800X3D on both Amazon US and Germany's Mindfactory, while also hitting third place on Amazon UK and topping the German charts outright.

The memory crunch isn't stopping at CPUs. Graphics cards are feeling the pressure, too. Trend data from PC Part Picker shows prices for Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs climbing again in recent weeks. Furthermore, the RTX 5070 Ti has effectively vanished, and Zotac recently expressed concerns about the survival of GPU manufacturers.

In a cryptic post, TechEpiphany recently stated that sales of graphics cards are declining sharply. "It's over," they wrote.