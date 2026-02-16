A hot potato: Many AI-generated videos can be hard to distinguish from the real thing, and it's about to become even more difficult. ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 model has already created a clip so realistic that a screenwriter behind blockbusters such as Deadpool has warned, "it's likely over for us." But Hollywood groups are fighting back with legal threats over copyright infringement.

ByteDance launched Seedance 2.0 in China earlier this week for users of its Jianying app. Currently able to generate 15-second clips, the company says it will soon be available globally for users of its CapCut app.

You might have seen the Seedance 2.0 video that's receiving all the attention: Irish director Ruairí Robinson's post showing AI versions of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting on a rooftop in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. An X user said the video was created a 2 line prompt in seedance 2.

This was a 2 line prompt in seedance 2. If the hollywood is cooked guys are right maybe the hollywood is cooked guys are cooked too idk. pic.twitter.com/dNTyLUIwAV – Ruairi Robinson (@RuairiRobinson) February 11, 2026

Rhett Reese, screenwriter of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Zombieland, and many other big hits, responded to the video with the line, "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us."

The Motion Picture Association issued its own statement from CEO Charles Rivkin, who demanded that ByteDance immediately cease its "infringing activity."

AI is getting out of hand😂



Neo meets John Wick meets Terminator...



Seedance 2.0pic.twitter.com/hIlKH8cBX8 https://t.co/8z3OUylLV1 – Min Choi (@minchoi) February 14, 2026

"In a single day, the Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale," Rivkin said. "By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs."

Other Hollywood groups have joined in the condemnation. Actors union SAG-AFTRA said, "The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members' voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood."

Seedance 2 is too good to be true.



My prompt was literally "a high quality shampoo ad for women"



90% of ad agencies will be out of business by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/kC9mKEBjQm – Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) February 11, 2026

"Seedance 2.0 disregards law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Responsible AI development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here," the union continued.

The Human Artistry Campaign, which is backed by Hollywood unions and trade groups, said Seedance 2.0 was "an attack on every creator around the world."

Paramount's response to the Cruise/Pitt AI clip was to send a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance alleging "blatant infringement" of its intellectual property.

Paramount's letter was sent a day after Disney sent its own cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, claiming the Chinese giant's AI tools are making available "a pirated library of Disney's copyrighted characters from Star Wars, Marvel, and other Disney franchises, as if Disney's coveted intellectual property were free public domain clip art."

Seedance 2.0 is crazy pic.twitter.com/hcXw9ydrI1 – Angry Tom (@AngryTomtweets) February 9, 2026

Disney previously warned Character.ai and Google for using its intellectual properties in their AI models. The entertainment firm isn't opposed to its characters being used this way – as long as it gets paid: Disney signed a $1 billion deal with OpenAI to bring Mickey, Marvel, and more to the generative video platform in December.

In the last few hours, ByteDance has said it will strengthen safeguards on Seedance 2.0 following the backlash. "We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users." It added that the company "respects intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0."

As AI videos become increasingly realistic, concerns extend beyond copyright infringement. Potential job losses, the creation of illegal content, and declines in creativity are also raising alarm. The rapid expansion of data centers is adding further environmental and economic pressures.