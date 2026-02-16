Facepalm: Sony is reportedly considering delaying the launch of the PS6 to 2028 or even 2029 due to the ongoing memory crisis. Gamers planning to buy the Switch 2 this year could also be in for sticker shock, as Nintendo is said to be planning to raise the price of its latest handheld console.

Multiple analysts and industry insiders have recently claimed that the next-generation PlayStation console could be delayed due to the AI-fueled memory crisis. Bloomberg has now reiterated the rumors, claiming that Sony is unlikely to release the PlayStation 6 next year, even though the next-gen Xbox is still said to be on track for a 2027 launch.

The report, which cites unnamed sources familiar with the company's plans, claims the PS5 successor will miss the expected 2027 launch window due to the skyrocketing prices of memory and storage hardware. The limited availability of components for client devices is also reportedly forcing other consumer electronics manufacturers to rework their product roadmap.

Unfortunately for gamers, the PS6 delay is not the only piece of bad news Bloomberg reported over the weekend. According to the publication, Nintendo is planning to raise the price of the Switch 2 sooner rather than later. However, the report did not specify when the price hike will be announced, nor did it reveal how much more buyers will have to pay for one of the new hybrid consoles.

The Switch 2 price hike will undoubtedly be a big blow for gamers, but it won't be a major surprise. In an interview in November 2025, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa promised not to raise the Switch 2 price in 2026, but only as long as the company did not have to deal with inflationary pressures from increased tariffs or component costs.

According to recent reports, the PS6 could pack an impressive 30GB of GDDR7 memory with 640 GB/s bandwidth, while the PS6 handheld could ship with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Both devices are expected to be powered by AMD processors, with Sony reportedly working with the chipmaker to develop custom SoCs featuring Zen 6 CPU cores and RDNA 5 graphics for its next-gen consoles.