What just happened? One of the many controversies surrounding AI-generated music is its use of copyrighted material without the consent of rights holders. Sony, however, has reportedly developed a solution: a technology capable of detecting copyrighted music within AI-generated tracks.

According to multiple reports, Sony Group's new system can identify the original works embedded in AI-generated songs and estimate how much each source contributed to the final output.

This attribution capability could allow rights holders to claim compensation when their material influences synthetic tracks. That would make it a potential breakthrough in one of the most contentious areas of generative AI.

The technology appears to build on neural fingerprinting and training-data attribution techniques designed to trace how generative models learn from existing recordings.

Sony researchers have previously explored methods to identify which audio files most influenced a generated piece, making attribution traceable even when the output isn't a direct copy.

Industry collaborations have also explored similar approaches: Sony Music and Universal Music Group partnered with research lab SoundPatrol to deploy neural fingerprinting tools capable of detecting the influence of original human-created music within AI content.

If the new system performs as intended, it could help address a growing legal and ethical crisis around AI music. Record labels and artists have spent the past two years battling AI track generators accused of training on copyrighted material without permission, while platforms have struggled to detect violations at scale. Sony alone has pushed to remove tens of thousands of AI-generated tracks mimicking major artists, highlighting the scope of the problem.

Also read: Spotify removes AI-generated song falsely attributed to country singer who died in 1989

Beyond enforcement, attribution technology could reshape the AI music industry. By measuring how much a generated song relies on specific source material, it may enable licensing frameworks or revenue-sharing models rather than outright bans. That shift would align with the industry's broader push toward "ethical AI" systems trained on licensed content and designed to compensate creators.

The challenge now is adoption. Detection tools must work across streaming platforms, content libraries, and AI generation services, all while remaining accurate even as models improve.