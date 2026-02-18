Winners & losers: As AI becomes increasingly capable of performing human jobs, fears of mass unemployment keep growing. Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla suggests one way to deal with the problem is to scrap taxes for up to 125 million people in the coming decades, and that the government offsets the lost revenue by increasing capital gains taxes and eliminating certain tax breaks.

In a post on X, Khosla wrote that AI will transform economies and require a rethink of capitalism and equity. "Labor portion of economy (vs capital) will decline sharply," he added. "Should we eliminate preferential treatment of capital gains tax and equalize to ordinary income?"

The Sun Microsystems co-founder included a video in his post highlighting some of the jobs being replaced by AI, including oncologists, accountants, radiologists, network engineers, and many more.

AI will transform economies and need a rethink of capitalism & equity. Labor portion of economy (vs capital) will decline sharply. Should we eliminate preferential treatment of capital gains tax and equalize to ordinary income? 40% of capital gains taxes are paid by those with… pic.twitter.com/7oSA9xj5Ko – Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) February 16, 2026

In a follow-up post, Khosla wrote, "Could easily eliminate bottom 125 million taxpayers from the tax rolls and be revenue neutral at the same time with a capital gains tax equal to ordinary income and a few other tweaks."

Khosla added that eliminating certain tax breaks, such as tax-free borrowing against unrealized gains, would also make up the lost government revenue. With around 160 million taxpaying Americans, Khosla's proposal would see roughly 80% no longer paying income taxes.

Critics of Khosla's approach argue that eliminating taxes for a large segment of the population could prove politically and economically difficult, particularly if capital tax increases discourage investment or drive wealth overseas. Supporters, meanwhile, say that aligning capital gains taxes with ordinary income rates would reduce inequality while reflecting the growing dominance of capital over labor.

Could easily eliminate bottom 125 million taxpayers from the tax rolls and be revenue neutral at the same time with a capital gains tax equal to ordinary income and a few other tweaks. Eliminating tax breaks (like tax loss carry over, MLP's, tax free borrowing to invest against… https://t.co/1CcTzeJDwm – Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) February 17, 2026

Khosla has long argued that AI could ultimately create abundance rather than scarcity, lowering the cost of goods and services while improving quality of life. Like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, he previously suggested a universal basic income may be necessary for Americans who lose their jobs to AI – something he believes could affect up to 80% of people.

Khosla's comments arrive amid increasing concerns over AI-driven job displacement. Last week saw Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, warn that AI will replace most white-collar jobs within the next 12 to 18 months. While companies used to claim that AI would help humans and not replace them, tech giants such as Amazon and Meta are now openly linking mass layoffs to the adoption of the technology. This is despite reports showing that AI use has yet to reap financial returns for most companies.