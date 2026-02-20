First look: We are living in an age where $500 gaming keyboards are a real thing. Razer's new Huntsman Signature Edition carries this price tag, and while it has plenty of high-end features, the premium cost appears mostly related to the materials.

Razer's new keyboard is essentially an upgraded Huntsman V3 Pro, which itself is an excellent device that carries a $250 MSRP. The first production run will be limited to 1,337 individually numbered units.

For double that amount, the Huntsman Signature Edition features a CNC-milled 6063 anodized aluminum chassis. It also boasts PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finishing, a high-grade treatment commonly used in fine watches, jewelry, and performance automotive components.

Those PVD-finished surfaces are polished by hand to achieve a mirror-like sheen – you could periodically check your reflection in the back of this keyboard .

Other snazzy elements include textured doubleshot PBT keycaps and a mirror-polished metallic triple-headed snake keycap (below).

Beyond the good looks and luxury materials, the board should also offer an excellent gaming experience. It comes with Razer's Gen-2 analog optical switches that allow users to control the actuation distance.

The board also offers an 8,000 Hz polling rate. That's something we saw in the Cherry XTRFY MX 8.2 Pro TMR, though unlike that $250 keyboard, Razer's is wired-only to enable the feature.

Something else both keyboards share is Snap Tap. The controversial feature instantly cancels one directional input when the opposite direction is pressed, allowing faster left-right or forward-backward movement changes in games.

Many said it gave gamers an unfair advantage when Razer introduced the feature in 2024. Valve banned this type of keyboard automation in Counter-Strike 2 a few months later.

The Huntsman Signature Edition will be available from February 22 at Razer.com.

PC owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to keyboards these days, even more budget-oriented products like those from Redragon offer features such as LCD screens and impressive functionality. With Razer's latest offering, the company says people are paying for "tournament-grade speed in a design that feels like a collector's piece on the desk."

Several other keyboards carry prices comparable to mid-range graphics cards. The extreme version of the ROG Azoth, for example, arrived with a $500 MSRP, though you can usually find it for less these days.