First look: Uber's latest move suggests it aims to become more than just a ride-hailing and food delivery platform. This week, the company announced a significant expansion into autonomous vehicle infrastructure with the creation of Uber Autonomous Solutions, a new division that will provide the technical and operational backbone for companies deploying robotaxis on its platform and potentially beyond.

The San Francisco – based company's new venture is designed to serve as a comprehensive support hub for commercial self-driving fleets. The division will offer a range of services, including insurance coverage, roadside assistance, and "AV mission control" – a software layer that enables fleet operators to monitor vehicles and take corrective action in response to traffic incidents or technical faults.

Uber Autonomous Solutions will also provide fleet financing to partners looking to add robotaxis to the network. By bundling these elements under one umbrella, the company aims to lower barriers to entry for autonomous vehicle providers while building a sustainable business model around a service it once only piloted.

The unit will report to Sarfraz Maredia, Uber's global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, and will draw talent and resources from multiple departments across the organization. Uber President and COO Andrew Macdonald told the Financial Times that recent engineering advances have eliminated many of the obstacles that slowed autonomous systems for years. The remaining challenge, he said, is commercial execution – turning viable self-driving technology into a profitable business.

Uber's involvement in the robotaxi market has accelerated significantly over the past year. The company has struck more than a dozen partnerships, including with Alphabet's Waymo in the United States and Baidu in Asia and the Middle East. It has also invested in several startups, such as UK-based Wayve, and signed supply agreements with developers like Waabi. Last month, Uber invested $500 million in Waabi and placed an order for at least 25,000 of its autonomous vehicles.

In parallel, Uber has committed to purchasing tens of thousands of electric SUVs from Lucid, equipped with sensor arrays supplied by Nuro, with plans to deploy them in San Francisco later this year. By the end of 2026, the company aims to have autonomous vehicles operating in 15 global cities, including London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.

The launch of Uber Autonomous Solutions complements the company's expanding AI and data infrastructure efforts. Mapping and data collection will become central components of the new initiative, feeding into AI model training pipelines used for vehicle perception and navigation. The data will be gathered through Uber's AV Lab, a research group formed last month to collect and annotate sensor information from specially outfitted vehicles operating on the platform.

The move follows Uber's mid-2025 rollout of its AI Solutions business, which provides data-labeling and model training services to AI labs and autonomous vehicle developers. Taken together, these initiatives point to a clear long-term strategy: rather than directly competing to build fully autonomous vehicles, Uber aims to position itself as the service layer connecting autonomous fleets, data infrastructure, and riders within a unified ecosystem.

Even as Uber deepens its relationships with major autonomous vehicle developers, it faces the paradox of competing with some of them. In San Francisco, Uber's network coexists – and competes – with partners such as Waymo for market share. That tension has not gone unnoticed by investors: Uber's stock has declined nine percent since the start of the year.

Still, the company's leadership appears determined to press ahead. With core autonomous technology maturing after years of setbacks, Uber sees an opportunity not only to provide rides but also to supply the systems that make those rides possible.