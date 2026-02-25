The big picture: Apple's latest manufacturing push is focused not on finished devices, but on the engineering layers that underpin them. In the desert north of Phoenix, at silicon fabrication plants in Texas, and at new advanced-packaging facilities in Arizona and Houston, the company is assembling elements of a domestic chip supply chain while continuing to produce its highest-volume products overseas.

TSMC's vast complex outside Phoenix is central to that effort. The 2,000-acre site is slated to host six fabrication plants along with supporting infrastructure. Apple is positioning itself as the anchor customer: the company plans to purchase more than 100 million chips from TSMC's Arizona facilities this year.

David Tom, Apple's global head of procurement, told The Wall Street Journal that Apple intends to take as much output as the fab can supply. While that volume represents only a fraction of Apple's total chip demand, it is substantial enough to influence how and where TSMC deploys its most advanced process technologies.

Technically, the Arizona fabs still lag behind TSMC's operations in Taiwan in both scale and process-node leadership. In Taiwan, TSMC operates four major fabrication plants and seven smaller facilities that collectively produce more than 100,000 wafers per month, including chips built on its most advanced nodes, where transistor dimensions have shrunk to as small as two nanometers.

In Arizona, TSMC is currently producing four- and five-nanometer chips, with local two-nanometer production not expected until around 2030. The main application processors in Apple's latest iPhones and Macs require leading-edge nodes that remain concentrated in Taiwan. However, Apple devices also incorporate dozens of additional chips, many of which can be manufactured using the Arizona facilities' more mature process technologies. Nvidia is already relying on TSMC's Arizona fabs for certain Blackwell-generation AI processors, which are likewise built on less advanced nodes.

Apple designs its own chips and has consistently committed to adopting TSMC's newest process technologies early, effectively validating them for the broader industry. Tom describes Apple's role as helping TSMC ramp new process generations to high volume and yield, before other customers follow. That early, guaranteed demand provides TSMC with the confidence to invest in successive generations of fabrication plants.

The front end of this reshored semiconductor stack begins far from Phoenix, in Sherman, Texas, where GlobalWafers has opened a new, quarter-mile-long facility to produce 300-millimeter silicon wafers. These wafers serve as the substrates on which TSMC and other manufacturers pattern trillions of transistors.

Mark England, who leads GlobalWafers' US operations, says Apple is actively encouraging chipmakers – including TSMC – to source wafers from the company. That customer support could help GlobalWafers accelerate the expansion of its Sherman facility and take advantage of available tax incentives.

Closer to TSMC's Arizona fabs, another critical layer is taking shape: advanced packaging. A few miles away, Amkor Technology is developing two packaging plants on more than 100 acres, backed by an undisclosed investment from Apple and an estimated $7 billion budget for the site.

When the first facility opens in 2027, it will receive processed wafers from TSMC, dice them into individual dies, and attach the required substrates and interconnects so the chips can be integrated into circuit boards and modules. By colocating high-volume packaging and testing capacity near wafer fabrication, Apple and Amkor aim to reduce logistical friction and establish an end-to-end domestic production flow for selected products.

At the back end of the chain, Apple is also experimenting with bringing assembly of high-performance computing hardware closer to its US engineering teams. In Houston, the company has partnered with Foxconn to operate a modest production line assembling AI servers designed to support new AI features in Apple devices.

The facility currently produces about 10 servers per hour. Apple previously attempted high-end desktop assembly in Austin, Texas, with the Mac Pro, but that effort later scaled back amid limited demand and staffing challenges.

The company now plans to expand its Houston operation to include Mac mini assembly. In partnership with Foxconn, Apple is converting a large warehouse into more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space – a scale executives describe as more sustainable than the earlier Austin experiment, given stronger and more predictable demand for the Mac mini form factor.

Despite these visible investments, Apple is not attempting to replicate its Asian manufacturing footprint in the United States. The company sells vastly more iPhones than Mac minis and has no plans to shift iPhone assembly domestically.

Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan has described the reshoring strategy as focused on components, subassemblies, and advanced silicon – layers of the stack Apple considers critical to long-term product differentiation and supply chain resilience.

Apple's recent US commitments total hundreds of billions of dollars over four years. That figure includes payroll and retail spending, as well as significant allocations to manufacturing partners. These investments span glass production in Kentucky, rare-earth magnet recycling facilities in California, silicon component manufacturers in Texas, TSMC's front-end fabs in Arizona, GlobalWafers' wafer production in Sherman, and Amkor's advanced-packaging campus in Arizona.

While the scope remains modest relative to the global semiconductor supply chain that supports Apple's devices, the projects underway demonstrate how the company is leveraging its purchasing power not only to secure capacity, but also to influence where critical layers of chip technology are developed and manufactured.

Image credit: The Wall Street Journal