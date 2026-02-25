What just happened? YouTube is adding a handful of new features to its most affordable subscription tier, Premium Lite. Starting this week, Lite subscribers will be able to download videos for offline access and play videos in the background when the app is minimized, while using other apps, and even when the screen is locked.

YouTube said the changes were based on user feedback, noting that the additional features would make Premium Lite more attractive to people currently using the free service. They are already available to Lite users in the US and will be gradually rolled out to all eligible subscribers worldwide over the next few weeks.

Launched in March 2025, Premium Lite costs $7.99 per month and is the most affordable way to watch YouTube without advertisements. The service previously did not include other premium features, meaning users who wanted background playback or video downloads had to subscribe to the full Premium plan, which costs $13.99 per month.

While two of the three key differentiating features have now been added to Premium Lite, access to YouTube Music remains available only through the full Premium plan for individual and family subscriptions. The discounted Student plan, which costs $7.99 per month, also includes YouTube Music access but is limited to full-time students at colleges or universities verified through the SheerID authentication program.

Another major distinction between Premium and Premium Lite is advertising. Premium is entirely ad-free, while Premium Lite may still display advertisements on music content, Shorts, search results, and browsing pages. With the addition of the new features, the primary advantage of the full Premium plan is ad-free music streaming, making the Lite tier a more attractive option for subscribers who do not require YouTube Music.

Premium Lite was extensively tested in pilot programs in Thailand, Germany, and Australia before expanding to the United States in March 2025. The service has since been rolled out to several other regions worldwide, including major markets such as Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, and Mexico, as well as additional countries across Europe, Asia, and South America.