Lenovo's Legion Go Fold concept turns into a handheld, a wide tablet, a vertical screen, and a tiny laptop
But will it ever become more than a concept?By Rob Thubron
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
What just happened? Lenovo has just revealed the Legion Go Fold Concept at MWC. The device is, at least on paper, a Windows gaming handheld. But in practice, it's Lenovo trying to address the Windows-on-a-7-inch-screen problem by making the screen bigger than it first appears.
The Legion Go Fold's headline feature is a folding pOLED panel that goes from 7.7 inches when folded to 11.6 inches when fully opened, giving you a tablet-class screen without carrying around a tablet-sized device. The display comes with a 2,435 x 1,712 resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.
Lenovo – and pretty much everyone who touched the Legion Go Fold at MWC – emphasized its various screen modes. It can be used as a standard handheld with the screen folded, but you can also unfold it into a wide landscape setup, flip it upright for a tall layout, or prop it up and treat it like a tiny laptop.
Lenovo described four of these modes, with the vertical orientation pitched for multitasking – game on one half, and have a guide, Discord, video, or whatever on the other – which is either genuinely clever or the most expensive way possible to watch a walkthrough while you're stuck on a game.
The detachable controllers are where things get even weirder. Lenovo's right controller includes a circular touch surface that can act as a trackpad and supplemental display, and there's a small scroll wheel and a hidden sensor, so it can also turn into a vertical mouse for FPS games.
Under the hood, the Legion Go Fold is specced with Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V (Lunar Lake), 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 48Wh battery. That's a serious handheld PC parts list, and it also suggests this will cost an upsetting amount of money if it ever ships.
And that's the catch: it's still firmly a concept. Lenovo isn't sharing a potential release date or even committing that there will be one, and early hands-ons point to ergonomics that need work – the price you pay when your device is simultaneously a handheld, a tablet, and a mini laptop cosplay.
If Windows behaves best with more screen real estate and physical inputs, Lenovo's answer is to build a handheld that can become that on demand. Whether the Legion Go Fold ever escapes the trade show floor is uncertain. But as a glimpse of where PC handhelds could go next, it's impractical in an interesting way.