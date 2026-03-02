What just happened? Lenovo has just revealed the Legion Go Fold Concept at MWC. The device is, at least on paper, a Windows gaming handheld. But in practice, it's Lenovo trying to address the Windows-on-a-7-inch-screen problem by making the screen bigger than it first appears.

The Legion Go Fold's headline feature is a folding pOLED panel that goes from 7.7 inches when folded to 11.6 inches when fully opened, giving you a tablet-class screen without carrying around a tablet-sized device. The display comes with a 2,435 x 1,712 resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo – and pretty much everyone who touched the Legion Go Fold at MWC – emphasized its various screen modes. It can be used as a standard handheld with the screen folded, but you can also unfold it into a wide landscape setup, flip it upright for a tall layout, or prop it up and treat it like a tiny laptop.

Lenovo described four of these modes, with the vertical orientation pitched for multitasking – game on one half, and have a guide, Discord, video, or whatever on the other – which is either genuinely clever or the most expensive way possible to watch a walkthrough while you're stuck on a game.

The detachable controllers are where things get even weirder. Lenovo's right controller includes a circular touch surface that can act as a trackpad and supplemental display, and there's a small scroll wheel and a hidden sensor, so it can also turn into a vertical mouse for FPS games.

Under the hood, the Legion Go Fold is specced with Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V (Lunar Lake), 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 48Wh battery. That's a serious handheld PC parts list, and it also suggests this will cost an upsetting amount of money if it ever ships.

And that's the catch: it's still firmly a concept. Lenovo isn't sharing a potential release date or even committing that there will be one, and early hands-ons point to ergonomics that need work – the price you pay when your device is simultaneously a handheld, a tablet, and a mini laptop cosplay.

If Windows behaves best with more screen real estate and physical inputs, Lenovo's answer is to build a handheld that can become that on demand. Whether the Legion Go Fold ever escapes the trade show floor is uncertain. But as a glimpse of where PC handhelds could go next, it's impractical in an interesting way.