Rumor mill: For a few hours this week, a regulatory listing on Apple's website gave the tech world a fleeting glimpse at what appears to be a new addition to the Mac lineup. The entry – identified as the "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) – briefly appeared on Apple's European regulatory compliance portal before being removed, suggesting it may have been posted in error. The reference was first discovered by MacRumors, which captured the listing before it disappeared.

Update: It's now official -- Apple unveils $599 MacBook Neo powered by A18 Pro iPhone chip.

The document itself offered no technical specifications or images, but the appearance of the term "MacBook Neo" has intensified speculation around Apple's long-rumored plan to release a lower-cost MacBook.

Reports over the past several weeks have described an upcoming model that would break from Apple's traditional use of M-series chips in favor of silicon derived from its iPhone processors, such as the A18 Pro or A19 Pro. That shift would mark a notable change in Apple's hardware strategy, positioning the device more directly alongside iPhone and iPad chip architectures than current M-series Macs.

According to earlier leaks, the lower-priced notebook could feature a display just under 13 inches and might come in a range of bright colors, including yellow, green, blue, and pink.

Image credit: MacRumors

Apple has not confirmed these details, but the use of iPhone chips and simplified component design could allow the company to cut costs while maintaining Apple's distinctive design and ecosystem integration. It would also bring back a sub-13-inch MacBook form factor that Apple phased out when it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

Apple's goal for the project could be to compete more directly with Chromebooks and low-cost Windows devices priced under $1,000. Pricing estimates point to a range of $599 to $799, positioning the model well below the current MacBook Air, which now starts higher following this week's launch of the M5-based refresh.

The budget model could appeal to students and casual users seeking a lightweight notebook that retains modern Apple software support and build quality.

The brief mention of "MacBook Neo" could have been entirely routine – a placeholder name or testing entry uploaded by mistake – but it fits squarely within Apple's recent pattern of expanding its Mac strategy.

Whether the final product bears that name or something else, the listing's appearance has added fuel to expectations that Apple is preparing to re-enter the low-cost laptop segment after years of focusing on premium hardware.