What we know so far: Nvidia is reportedly developing a second variant of its entry-level GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card with 9GB of VRAM, compared to the 8GB configuration on the original model. The company is also said to be working on a new GeForce RTX 5060 variant based on a partially disabled version of the GB205 GPU, the same chip architecture used in the GeForce RTX 5070.

According to noted tipster MEGAsizeGPU, the new GeForce RTX 5050 variant will feature three 3GB GDDR7 memory modules operating at 28Gbps, instead of the 20Gbps GDDR6 modules used in the original version. The updated configuration will provide a total of 9GB of VRAM across a 96-bit memory interface, delivering up to 336GB/s of aggregate memory bandwidth.

New product: RTX5050 9GB GDDR7 96Bit

NV knows they can give you a 5050/5060 128-bit 12G with the new 3G GDDR7 dies. But no, you got a 5050 9G – MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 4, 2026

In comparison, the existing GeForce RTX 5050 is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface, delivering 320GB/s of total bandwidth. The new variant therefore represents a significant memory upgrade. The remaining specifications are expected to stay unchanged, meaning the card will still use the GB207 Blackwell GPU with 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 Tensor cores, and a 130W TDP.

In addition to the redesigned RTX 5050, Nvidia is also reportedly developing a revised version of the GeForce RTX 5060. This model is expected to be based on a partially disabled GB205 GPU rather than the smaller GB206 GPU used in the original configuration. Industry rumors suggest the new RTX 5060 SKUs may utilize defective GB205 dies that are unsuitable for use in the GeForce RTX 5070.

RTX5060 GB205 incoming

NV has jammed AIC with 5060Ti 8G, and later realized Oh shit, no GB206 for 5060. And here comes the solution: 5060 based on GB205. Poor AICs need to make a new 5060 PCB design to house the GB205. Basically making a 5070 PCB with an 8-pin connector. – MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 4, 2026

The partially disabled configuration of the GB205 GPU is expected to feature 3,840 CUDA cores across a 128-bit memory interface, while the full implementation used in the GeForce RTX 5070 includes 6,144 CUDA cores and a 192-bit memory bus. The RTX 5070 also adopts a 12V-2×6 power connector, whereas the new card is expected to retain the 8-pin power connector design used in existing GeForce RTX 5060 models.

Nvidia is reportedly transitioning the RTX 5060 lineup to the GB205 architecture because board partners are reserving the GB206 GPU for the higher-margin GeForce RTX 5060 Ti variant. Graphics card manufacturers are said to be designing new printed circuit boards for GB205-based RTX 5060 models that will continue using an 8-pin power connector.

Beyond the rumored 5000-series refresh, Nvidia is also expected to resume production of the GeForce RTX 3060 due to ongoing supply constraints affecting certain memory components. The refreshed cards are anticipated to reach the market by the end of the month, though it remains unclear whether the company will reintroduce the original 12GB variant with a 192-bit memory interface or a cut-down 8GB model using a 128-bit bus.