Facepalm: AI writing detectors were supposed to identify machine-generated text; instead, they are quietly reshaping how students write and how they use AI in the first place. Across classrooms and campuses, tools built on opaque language models and probabilistic pattern matching are pushing some of the strongest writers to tone down their style, study the detectors themselves, and even adopt generative AI defensively just to avoid being flagged.

In one case, an AI checker pre-installed on a school-issued Chromebook flagged a student's essay on Harrison Bergeron by Kurt Vonnegut as "18% AI-written" simply because it contained the word "devoid."

When the student replaced "devoid" with "without," the score dropped to zero, even though the underlying ideas and structure remained unchanged. That behavior is typical of current detection systems, which rely on statistical signals such as word choice and distribution rather than any meaningful understanding of authorship.

As a result, students are learning that a richer vocabulary or more confident prose can appear suspicious to a classifier and may need to be stripped out.

Writing instructor Dadland Maye describes college students who began experimenting with generative AI tools only after hearing that certain stylistic features such as em dashes might trigger detectors used in their courses.

One student who had always written her own work started running her drafts through AI tools not to outsource the writing, but to test how likely they were to be flagged as AI-generated and adjust accordingly.

Another student, after being falsely accused in a different class, responded by subscribing to multiple AI services and studying detection techniques in detail so he could anticipate and avoid future false positives.

Technically, the incentives align with what economists call the Cobra Effect: a policy aimed at reducing a behavior ends up encouraging it by rewarding the wrong signals. AI detectors estimate the probability that a text was produced by a large language model based on features such as token frequency, syntactic patterns, and "burstiness," the variation in sentence length and structure.

Students quickly learn that certain markers can raise those scores, while text that appears more generic or flattened tends to pass. The rational response, especially when grades or disciplinary action are at stake, is to either write more blandly or let the same models detectors are designed to spot help generate "safe" phrasing that blends into the statistical background.

Maye reports that this dynamic hits hardest at open-access institutions such as City University of New York, where students often work 20 to 40 hours a week, speak multiple languages, and face a patchwork of AI policies that vary from course to course.

One student told Maye they spent hours rephrasing sentences that detectors labeled as machine-generated, even though every line was original; another said simply, "I revise and revise. It takes too much time."

What these systems teach about writing may be their most significant long-term effect. Students internalize that style can count against them, and that sounding too fluent may become a liability. Over time, this shifts the goal away from expressing ideas clearly or developing a voice and toward producing text that is sufficiently unremarkable to clear a statistical threshold.

Faced with this reality, Maye eventually told students they could rely on AI tools for research and outlining while keeping drafting in their own hands. He also began teaching prompt design, the limitations of automated summaries, and the warning signs that a model was beginning to replace rather than support their thinking.

The dynamic in the classroom changed. Students began approaching him after class not to contest accusations, but to ask how to use these systems responsibly – for example, how to gather background information without copying generated text, or how to recognize when an AI-written summary had drifted away from the source material.

The experiences described by Maye and others suggest that treating AI as an instructional challenge – teaching when it helps, when it harms, and when its use becomes a crutch – may be more effective than relying on detectors that push students toward a narrow, algorithm-approved mean.