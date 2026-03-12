What we know so far: Oracle is preparing for another wave of job cuts as part of a major restructuring plan, even as it ramps up investment in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. The company has added $500 million to its restructuring budget for the fiscal year, bringing the total to $2.1 billion – a move analysts say signals that thousands more positions could be eliminated in the coming months.

The expanded fund, disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission following Oracle's quarterly earnings report, has heightened concerns that the company's restructuring will carry a significant human cost. Oracle has spent roughly $982 million of the budget so far, largely on severance, leaving about $1.1 billion in restructuring funds before the fiscal year ends on May 31.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said the move suggests the restructuring – which is often a euphemism for layoffs – could be broader than earlier this fiscal year. Oracle's first round of job cuts last year affected more than 3,000 employees across the US, Canada, and India, eliminating much of its middle-management layer in sales and marketing. The remaining funds could easily support another round of comparable size, according to people familiar with the company's operations.

Credit: App Economy Insights

Although Oracle has not formally announced new layoffs, internal signals have left employees unsettled. At a packed all-hands meeting in Nashville – soon to become the company's new global headquarters – co-chief executives Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia struck an upbeat tone about quarterly performance and the benefits of the relocation.

However, attendees reported that both leaders emphasized how AI coding tools can automate many programming tasks and accelerate product mock-ups, echoing Oracle's message to investors that the technology allows it to build more software in less time with fewer people. That emphasis left teams in legacy support and non-core operations concerned that layoffs could be imminent.

Analysts at TD Cowen have previously reported that Oracle is exploring plans to cut as many as 30,000 jobs and sell non-core business units as part of a broader effort to fund its AI expansion.

Meanwhile, the company is racing to build facilities capable of handling massive GPU-based workloads for clients such as OpenAI. Constructing and maintaining these centers requires billions in capital and new borrowing, costs that investors are watching closely.