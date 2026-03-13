The big picture: HP's long-running use of firmware updates that block third-party ink and toner cartridges is drawing scrutiny again – this time under a new global sustainability standard that explicitly forbids the practice.

The International Imaging Technology Council (Int'l ITC), a trade group for cartridge remanufacturers, says HP's latest printer firmware rollout conflicts with the requirements of the General Electronics Council's (GEC) updated Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool, or EPEAT 2.0.

EPEAT 2.0, launched in December 2025, expands the criteria for certifying environmentally responsible electronics. It covers five product types – imaging equipment, computers and displays, phones, servers, and TVs – and introduces stricter rules on recyclability, responsible supply chains, and sustainable design. A key provision applies directly to printer makers: certified devices must not block remanufactured cartridges, whether made by the original manufacturer or a third party.

According to the GEC's published criteria, printer vendors have three compliance paths. They can avoid firmware changes that disable remanufactured cartridges, offer approved cartridge solutions that maintain device functionality, or make remanufactured options available for purchase through their own channels. Each route is meant to encourage a model in which printing components are reused rather than discarded.

So far, more than 38,000 products remain listed under the older EPEAT 1.0 registry, while only 163 have transitioned to the new 2.0 standard – none of them printers. The Int'l ITC argues that this absence underscores a reluctance by major manufacturers, particularly HP, to align their hardware with the new sustainability framework.

HP's firmware version 2602A/B, released on January 29, 2026, appears to extend the company's long-standing Dynamic Security feature, which disables third-party cartridges that use non-HP chips.

The update affected at least 11 printer models, including older devices such as the OfficeJet Pro 7720, a wide-format printer introduced nearly nine years ago. HP says Dynamic Security protects users from counterfeit products and potential cyber threats, but critics have described it as a form of digital rights management that restricts consumer choice and waste reduction efforts.

In a statement, the Int'l ITC accused HP of failing to meet the spirit of EPEAT 2.0 despite promoting itself as a leader in sustainable product design. "HP positions itself as a leader in circular business models, but instead of proactively aligning with the highest environmental standards, HP puts profits first," the group's release said.

The trade organization previously asked the GEC to revoke more than 100 of HP's EPEAT-registered printers in 2023, claiming they violated the registry's no-lockout rule. The request was denied under the earlier, less prescriptive EPEAT 1.0 criteria.

Tricia Judge, the Int'l ITC's executive director and general counsel, told Ars Technica that HP stands alone in using firmware updates as a recurring mechanism to enforce cartridge lockouts.

"HP is the only one with lockout chips that are triggered using firmware 'upgrades' that claim 'security' as a justification for their existence," Judge said. "The others have made some interesting attempts in the past to create a competitive advantage," she added, "but HP's approach is unique in its persistence and its impact on customers."

Judge also pointed out that HP's contested firmware revision was issued after EPEAT 2.0 went into effect, framing it as a direct test of the new environmental framework's reach. She acknowledged that the expanded EPEAT standard may not fully close all loopholes around cartridge interoperability, but called it a meaningful improvement. "We didn't get it as airtight as we hoped, but it is better," she said.

Whether the GEC will interpret HP's Dynamic Security updates as incompatible with EPEAT 2.0 remains to be seen. For now, the question sits at the intersection of sustainability policy and corporate firmware control – a conflict that continues to define the decades-old battle between printer manufacturers and the aftermarket cartridge industry.