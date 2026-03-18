In a nutshell: Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't planning to leave the helm of the company any time soon. In a new interview on Good Morning America, Cook addressed speculation about his retirement, describing reports that he's preparing to step down as nothing more than "a rumor."

The comment came after the Financial Times reported last year that Apple might be setting the stage for Cook's departure as early as 2026. But as Apple heads deeper into the year, Cook's demeanor and remarks suggest no imminent leadership transition. When asked directly about whether he had plans to "step back a little," Cook swiftly clarified that such claims were inaccurate. "I didn't say that," he told interviewer Michael Strahan. "That's a rumor."

Cook's brief but clear answer put to rest months of chatter about succession at Apple, which reached a peak after several leadership changes within its ranks. Industry analysts and investors have closely watched the company's internal moves, including Cook's decision late last year to hand oversight of the design team to John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering. That shift, along with Ternus's increased visibility at product launches and media appearances, had fueled theories that he was being positioned as Cook's eventual successor.

However, Cook's comments on Good Morning America made it clear that his own commitment to Apple remains strong. "I love what I do deeply," he said. "Twenty-eight years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it since. We've had ups and downs, but the people I work with are so amazing. They bring out the best in me, and hopefully I can bring out the best in them. I can't imagine life without Apple."

Cook, who turned 65 last year, has served as CEO since August 2011, leading Apple through an era of massive expansion – from the Apple Watch to the company's growing focus on services, custom silicon, and artificial intelligence. Although his age and tenure naturally raise questions about succession, Cook's remarks offer no indication that a leadership handover is underway.

For Apple, continuity at the top still matters. Under Cook, the company reached a $3 trillion market capitalization milestone and navigated global supply chain challenges while shifting more manufacturing to the United States. His leadership style – methodical, understated, and operationally precise – has defined Apple's stability in the post-Steve Jobs era.

Still, speculation about what comes next is likely to persist. The tech community sees Ternus as the most obvious internal candidate if and when Cook eventually steps aside. While Cook's comments on television may not entirely close the door on that future, his tone made clear that succession is not yet on Apple's immediate agenda.

For now, Apple's longtime chief appears intent on continuing the work he has led for nearly 15 years. Asked if he would stick around for an "unforeseen amount of time," Cook didn't offer a detailed timeline but said enough to settle the question – for now. His affection for Apple, he said plainly, hasn't faded: life without it remains difficult to imagine.