The big picture: Microsoft is reportedly considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a recent $50 billion deal it believes violates its exclusive cloud agreement with the ChatGPT maker. The agreement, signed last month, designates Amazon Web Services as the exclusive third-party cloud provider for OpenAI's new enterprise platform, Frontier.

According to an unnamed Microsoft insider quoted by Financial Times, the company is prepared to sue OpenAI and Amazon if they move forward with the deal. "We know our contract, and we'll sue them if they breach it," the person reportedly told the publication, arguing that OpenAI cannot offer Frontier via AWS without violating the terms of its existing agreement.

At the center of the dispute is a new system called Stateful Runtime Environment (SRE), which OpenAI is building for Frontier on AWS's Bedrock platform. In software terms, a stateful environment is a runtime designed to retain context, history, and operational data across multiple sessions, allowing AI agents to remember past interactions and tailor their responses accordingly.

OpenAI argues that its agreement with Microsoft applies only to "stateless" models, which treat each request independently and retain no memory between user interactions. The company also maintains that it has the right to build new products with third parties, as long as they are not primarily offered as APIs.

Microsoft disputes that position, asserting that the proposed workaround is not technically viable and breaches the spirit of their original agreement. According to the company, Amazon and OpenAI are being disingenuous in how they categorize the deal, arguing that it is practically impossible to build a functional enterprise system of this scale without relying on underlying stateless API calls.

The relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI has deteriorated rapidly in recent years as their strategic priorities have diverged. OpenAI has sought to diversify its infrastructure beyond Azure, striking deals with Oracle, SoftBank, and Google, with its partnership with Amazon emerging as the latest flashpoint in an already strained relationship with Microsoft.

Amazon and OpenAI have so far declined to comment on the report, but Microsoft issued a statement saying, "We are confident that OpenAI understands and respects the importance of living up to (its) legal obligation." Notably, the company did not deny that it is considering legal action if Amazon and OpenAI go ahead with their partnership.