What just happened? An unknown source has leaked a pre-release Steam build of Death Stranding 2, which is currently scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. Valve's digital store allows users to download a game's encrypted package ahead of the official release date, but someone obtained an unencrypted version of Death Stranding 2 and quickly shared the files online.

This kind of leak harks back to the glory days of CD-ROM software in the late 1990s, when games that had "gone gold" were often pirated before reaching retail stores. Death Stranding 2's system requirements include 150GB of available storage, while the leaked download allegedly weighs "just" 113GB.

The game carries a hefty $70 price tag, which increases the likelihood it will circulate widely among pirates and pirate-focused online forums sooner rather than later. Even without the pre-release leak, Death Stranding 2 was expected to be cracked relatively quickly. Unlike Doom: The Dark Ages and other major AAA releases, Sony ports of PS5 games have so far avoided using Denuvo or other intrusive, hard-to-crack DRM technologies.

The leaked build appears to include the full Death Stranding 2 experience, but early adopters have found that some elements are still missing from the massive download. Russian voiceovers are not included, although Steam typically allows publishers to offer additional language packs as optional updates.

Furthermore, pirated copies of Death Stranding 2 will likely be excluded from the game's asynchronous online features. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set 11 months after the events of the first game, with Norman Reedus's digital avatar, Sam Porter Bridges, attempting to reconnect survivors in Mexico and Australia to a wireless communication network after the world was upended by the "Beached Things" invasion.

The sequel to Hideo Kojima's PlayStation 5 production places a greater emphasis on combat, whether through stealth tactics or direct confrontations. The PC port also introduces several enhancements, including support for AI upscaling technologies (DLSS, FSR, XeSS), frame generation, and unlocked frame rates. It also features a new "Go Wild" mode, which Sony says will challenge players with extreme environmental conditions and more dangerous enemies.