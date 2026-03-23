Highly anticipated: Microsoft is taking a closer look at Windows 11 after months of criticism over the operating system's uneven performance and intrusive AI features. The company has begun outlining a series of engineering fixes and user experience overhauls aimed at rebuilding confidence in its flagship product, with the first phase arriving in preview builds this spring and broader improvements planned throughout 2026.

The effort is being led by Windows chief Pavan Davuluri, who has publicly acknowledged the extent of user frustration with Windows 11. In a recent company blog post, he said the Windows team had spent months analyzing user feedback to identify what he described as "the voice of people who care deeply about Windows and want it to be better." The message from that community was clear: make the operating system faster, more reliable, and less intrusive.

Performance and stability are at the top of Microsoft's priority list. The company is promising faster app launches, smoother navigation in File Explorer, and improved system responsiveness. Part of that effort involves reducing Windows' resource consumption and lowering its memory footprint – a critical step as the PC industry continues to grapple with tight memory supply and rising hardware costs.

Windows OEMs have been pushing for leaner builds that can run efficiently on systems with 8GB of RAM, especially as Apple's 8GB MacBook Neo has challenged long-standing assumptions about baseline performance.

File Explorer, which has drawn persistent complaints since Windows 11's launch, is receiving particular attention. Microsoft says the updates will make copying and moving large files faster and more reliable, while also improving overall responsiveness. Search and navigation will be refined to reduce lag and flicker, with more core interface elements transitioning to WinUI 3 to streamline the software's aging interface layer.

User convenience is another area where Microsoft has promised visible improvements. The taskbar – long locked to the bottom of the screen – will once again be repositionable, allowing it to be placed at the top or along the sides.

Users will also gain access to a smaller taskbar option and improved consistency between the Start menu and search interfaces, with clearer distinctions between local and web results. A quieter widget feed and reduced Microsoft Copilot integration in core apps, including Notepad and Photos, are part of the same push to cut unnecessary noise.

Windows Update, a longstanding source of user frustration, is also being reworked. Microsoft plans to limit reboots to a single monthly occurrence and allow users to postpone updates indefinitely. Devices will also be able to restart or shut down without forced patch installations.

The company aims to make setup less disruptive by giving users the option to skip update downloads during initial configuration. These changes, Davuluri said, stem directly from feedback calling for fewer interruptions and greater control over system behavior.

Under the hood, Microsoft says it is focusing on "baseline reliability." That includes reducing OS-level crashes and addressing longstanding pain points, such as inconsistent device wake behavior across laptops and handheld PCs. The company also plans to improve the stability of the Windows Insider Program, expand driver reliability testing, and enhance Windows Hello integration.

One issue Redmond has yet to resolve is the controversial requirement for a Microsoft account during system setup. Many users prefer to configure Windows offline with a local account, but the current onboarding process blocks that option without workarounds.

– Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 20, 2026

Scott Hanselman, a Microsoft vice president involved in Windows development, echoed that frustration in a public post on X, saying he "hates" the restriction and is "working on it." While any reversal of the policy remains under consideration, the comment signals a growing willingness among Microsoft engineers to engage publicly with community concerns.

For now, users can expect incremental Windows 11 preview updates through April, with broader refinements continuing throughout the year. The company's broader goal is to make Windows feel more consistent and predictable – less experimental and more dependable. Whether that will be enough to repair eroding trust among its most loyal customers will depend on how quickly these promises translate into tangible improvements.