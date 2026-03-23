What just happened? Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra are gaining native Apple AirDrop interoperability through Quick Share, the Android version of the feature. The move will let Samsung owners send files directly to nearby iPhones, iPads, and Macs without relying on third-party apps, cloud links, or the usual "just email it to me" workarounds.

The AirDrop rollout to Samsung's flagship series starts in Korea today, with US devices set to follow later this week before expanding to more regions, including Europe, Latin America, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia.

In November, Google introduced AirDrop support on Android by bringing the feature to the Pixel 10 family. The tech giant confirmed in February that compatibility would spread to more Android phones "very soon."

Google enabled AirDrop support in response to new European Union rules, which required Apple to implement Wi-Fi Aware technology in iOS's native file-sharing feature.

Samsung is now the biggest phone-maker to date to add AirDrop support, underscoring that this isn't a Pixel-exclusive experiment but the start of a broader Android standard. Other companies that have confirmed AirDrop compatibility include Nothing and Qualcomm.

There are a couple of caveats. Samsung is not enabling the feature by default, so Galaxy S26 owners will need to switch it on manually by heading to Settings > Connected devices > Quick Share > Share with Apple devices. And just like Google's implementation, both devices must be discoverable for it to work, which means the Apple side needs AirDrop set to Everyone.

Samsung says additional Galaxy devices will get support later, but it isn't specifying which ones just yet. It's limited to the S26 line right now, so owners of older Galaxy handsets, foldables, and A-series phones will have to wait and hope. That said, starting with the newest premium products is a typical play for any company.

The big story here is what this does to one of the most annoying elements in mixed-device households and workplaces. Quick Share and AirDrop were both fast and convenient on their own turf, but moving files across the iPhone-Android divide usually meant extra apps, QR codes, or unnecessary annoyance.

Image credit: Amanz