First look: Retro gaming hardware continues to evolve in unexpected ways, but few developments have generated as much excitement among preservationists as the growing ability to extract digital video from purely analog consoles. Now, a prototype mod for the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System brings that goal closer to reality.

Developed by hardware engineer Stanislav Parhomovich – the same developer behind the MegaSwitch HD for the Sega Genesis – the new modification, called the Super Switch HD, introduces full digital video output to Nintendo's 16-bit classic. The mod enables the console to output a high-resolution digital signal over HDMI on modern televisions, relying on its own internal upscaling rather than external devices.

In his video presentation, Parhomovich described the project as "a digital video output for the Super Nintendo. The Super Switch HD is an internal console modification that upscales the image to 1080p."

As explained in the video, the mod draws data from a dedicated digital bus within the video processor. By sourcing video directly from this bus, the HDMI output is generated from the console's native digital data rather than its analog signal, helping to preserve image detail.

– Stanislav Parhomovich (@Stanislav_Prh) March 23, 2026

Parhomovich said the underlying concept is similar to the Genesis modification he previously released. With this version, however, the focus shifts to accurate digital extraction and flexible display options, including both standard 4:3 and widescreen 16:9 aspect ratios.

Video output stability remains one of the core technical challenges in modernizing 90s-era consoles. As Parhomovich explained, the Super Switch HD uses a dedicated image buffer to support image height adjustment and maintain stable HDMI output when the console switches between native resolutions.

Many SNES games shift between display resolutions – from menus to in-game sequences – to create specific visual effects. On original hardware, these transitions were handled seamlessly by CRT displays. On HDMI-equipped flat panels, however, maintaining sync is far more difficult. The Super Switch HD's buffer compensates for these resolution changes in real time.

For players who prefer original hardware over emulation or FPGA-based systems, Parhomovich's work offers a way to add digital video output to the SNES. Systems like Analogue's Super Nt or the Polymega already deliver HDMI-ready experiences, but they rely on hardware recreation or software emulation to replicate the console's behavior. By contrast, Parhomovich's mod works within the original SNES hardware to provide digital video output.

The Super Switch HD remains in prototype form, and no commercial release date has been announced. However, Parhomovich has encouraged enthusiasts to follow his social media channels for technical updates. If his past projects are any indication, the finished mod could offer one of the cleanest ways yet to experience original SNES hardware in full high-definition clarity without emulation.