In a nutshell: Microsoft and Playground Games have published the full PC system requirements and technical features for Forza Horizon 6, which launches on May 19. The game will support a broad range of configurations, including handheld PCs, and several new features to make tweaking graphics settings easier.

Unlike prior entries in the popular arcade racing series, Forza Horizon 6 will enable players to change graphics settings without restarting the game. Furthermore, live previews will show players the effects of visual tweaks in real-time, and monitoring tools will track video and system memory usage. A benchmark is also included.

The game will support modest GPUs such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, and Intel Arc A380 at 1080p and 60fps, as well as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Xbox Ally. Meanwhile, an RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT, or Arc A580 can handle the game in native 1440p without ray tracing.

Forza Horizon 6's maximum graphics preset in native 4K without RT requires at least an RTX 4070 Ti or RX 7900 XT and 24GB of system RAM. A 5070 Ti or RX 9070 XT paired with 32GB of system memory can achieve 60fps in upscaled 4K with ray-traced reflections and global illumination active during races and in photo mode. The game also supports DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XeSS 2.1. Although Forza Horizon 6 requires an SSD, Playground Games has not yet provided storage requirements.

One of 2026's most highly anticipated PC games, Forza Horizon 6 takes players to Japan, the most requested setting since the franchise's inception. Players can visit locations based on landmarks such as Shibuya Crossing, Ginkgo Avenue, Tokyo Tower, the C1 loop, Mt. Haruna, and Bandai Azuma while collecting stamps, photographs, and rare aftermarket vehicles.

In the primary game mode, Horizon Festival, players start out driving ordinary cars and gradually unlock supercars by competing in races to gather seven wristbands from across the country. However, a new "Discover Japan" mode features unofficial races with immediate access to sports cars. Forza Horizon 6 also introduces enhanced car and garage customization features, obstacle courses, and other new content.

The game is set to arrive on Xbox Series consoles, the Microsoft Store, and Steam on May 19, with a PlayStation 5 version coming sometime later. All versions support cross-save.