WTF?! Do you love Apple and Steve Jobs at a level that borders on unhealthy? Then luxury custom phone company Caviar might have the perfect way for you to throw away around $10,000: an iPhone 17 Pro that has a piece of founder Steve Jobs' famous turtleneck sweater embedded in the casing.

Caviar is launching the extravagant device to coincide with Apple's 50th anniversary this year, hence its inclusion of the "50 Anniversary Edition" text on the rear.

Few things about Jobs are as iconic as the black turtleneck sweater he loved to wear at Apple's big product reveals.

According to Caviar, the material it embeds in the Jobs Edition iPhone 17 Pro comes from the turtleneck that the CEO wore during the presentation of the NeXT computer. It also ships with a certificate of authentication, according to the company.

A quick check of the 1988 NeXT event shows Jobs wearing a suit and tie for the reveal. The sweater could instead come from this black custom turtleneck with the NeXT logo on the front that Jobs did wear in the late 1980s.

The Jobs Edition phone also features a silver and black color pattern based on the first iPhone from 2007, exclusive lock-screen wallpaper, and a collector's box.

If you do have a large disposable income and friends who would be impressed by this sort of thing, you can buy a Jobs Edition phone for a starting price of $9,630 for a 256GB Pro model. A 1TB version, meanwhile, costs $10,340. There are also Pro Max versions that range from $10,130 to $11,560.

That's a substantial amount more than the standard iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.

Only nine of the devices are being made worldwide, which is presumably why they carry such a comical price tag.

This isn't the first that time Caviar has slapped some of Jobs' sweater into an iPhone and charged a fortune for it. Ten models of iPhone 12 offered the same thing in 2020 for around $6,000. One assumes the turtleneck in question now has little material left to use.