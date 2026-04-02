Offshore AI: Despite growing public skepticism toward AI, corporations are aggressively building an unprecedented number of new data-crunching facilities... so much so that Japan is now exploring the commercialization of a novel type of floating data center within just a few years.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Hitachi have signed a memorandum of understanding to build and operate floating data centers hosted on repurposed ships. The two Japanese corporations aim to develop and commercialize a novel approach to the data center business, believing that a seafaring solution could significantly improve convenience and efficiency in managing massive data operations.

The project, initially focused on Japan-based locations, will cover both feasibility studies and construction. MOL and Hitachi plan to verify demand for this type of data center service, review basic specifications and procedures, and ultimately launch the first operational units no earlier than 2027.

Each company will manage its own portion of the FDC initiative. Tokyo-based MOL, one of the world's largest shipping corporations with a fleet of more than 900 vessels, will handle the maritime aspects of the project, including vessel conversion plans, coordination with port authorities, mooring, and ongoing maintenance.

Meanwhile, Hitachi and Hitachi Systems will handle the data center operations. Leveraging their proven experience with land-based data centers, the two organizations will design, install, and operate the computing and hosting infrastructure. Hitachi will also manage the networking, security, and other infrastructure requirements specific to a floating data center.

Judging from the MOU announcement, the FDC initiative does not involve fully independent offshore vessels. These repurposed ships will remain moored in ports, relying on land-based connectivity to provide customers access to the data center services.

MOL's announcement highlights several, albeit specific, benefits a port-based floating data center could offer compared to land-based facilities. Operating from a vessel eliminates the need to acquire large plots of land, reducing potential friction with local communities. Construction timelines are shorter, and a well-designed water-cooling system could leverage seawater or river water to maintain machine efficiency and protect against overheating or disasters.

Additionally, FDCs could theoretically be relocated quickly in response to shifts in service demand. According to MOL, a vessel originally designed to transport cars could provide around 54,000 square meters of floor space – comparable to Japan's largest onshore data centers.

Floating data center concepts are not entirely new. Earlier this year, Aikido Technologies proposed embedding a data center within a floating wind turbine to address the growing demands of AI computing infrastructure.