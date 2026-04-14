Rumor mill: Apple is moving closer to its next major wearable device. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is testing four smart glasses designs, internally codenamed N50, which could mark its most direct entry yet into the augmented eyewear category. Rather than relying on fashion partnerships, as some competitors have, Apple is reportedly developing both the design and hardware in-house.

While Meta partnered with Ray-Ban to position its smart glasses as more lifestyle-oriented than experimental, Apple's design philosophy remains distinctly in-house. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple is taking an independent approach, choosing to develop the product internally rather than collaborate with an established eyewear brand. Each of the four prototype frames is said to feature distinct styling, while still reflecting Apple's emphasis on industrial precision and tight ecosystem integration.

The N50 glasses are expected to compete directly with the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta lineup. They are envisioned as lightweight, everyday eyewear equipped with cameras for photo and video capture, microphones, and other sensors – specifically optimized to interface with the iPhone.

Gurman reports that Apple's design includes vertically aligned, oval-shaped camera lenses encircled by lights – a setup that visually distinguishes the glasses from competing models.

According to Gurman, the glasses are expected to sync closely with the iPhone, supporting notifications, photo and video capture, music playback, and AI-driven features such as enhanced Siri and visual recognition. If realized, that level of connectivity could position them as a default iPhone accessory, potentially even more deeply integrated into Apple's ecosystem than the Apple Watch.

True to form, Apple is reportedly prioritizing build quality. The frames are said to use acetate – a high-grade material favored in luxury eyewear – rather than standard plastic. Beyond durability, the goal appears aesthetic: to craft frames as instantly recognizable as AirPods or the Apple Watch.

This strategy marks a shift from Apple's earlier ambitions for immersive AR. Gurman notes that the company initially aimed directly at advanced augmented reality glasses, but that roadmap narrowed after only one product – the Vision Pro headset – made it to market. While full-scale AR glasses remain in development, Apple's near-term focus now appears to be a more refined, iPhone-linked wearable.

Gurman reports that Apple could announce the glasses in late 2026 or early 2027, with shipments potentially arriving by the end of 2027. The launch may also coincide with the rollout of an upgraded version of Siri, expected to debut alongside iOS 27.

Meanwhile, Meta has continued to evolve its own eyewear, with newer AI-driven Ray-Ban models offering improved prescription lens support and a more customizable fit – a sign that Apple's eventual entry will arrive in a market that is already moving quickly.