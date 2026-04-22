Something to look forward to: Framework, known for offering customizable laptops, has completely reworked its 13-inch model, with support for the latest Intel and AMD mobile processors along with improvements to battery life, the screen, and the touchpad. The company also teased a new wireless keyboard and new upgrade options for its 16-inch laptop.

Pre-orders are now open for the Framework Laptop 13 Pro. Starting at $1,199, the notebook supports Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs and has a longer battery life, a haptic touchpad, a new screen, PCIe 5.0 support, and Ubuntu certification. The upgrades are also available individually, so owners of older Laptop 13 models can install the latest parts without purchasing a new device.

In addition to AMD Ryzen AI 3 processors, the Laptop 13 Pro includes options for Intel's Core Ultra 5 325, Ultra X7 358H, and Ultra X9 388H. Meanwhile, Framework claims that upgrading to a 74Wh battery has increased battery life by 22%, enabling the notebook to stream Netflix in 4K for over 20 hours.

The company has also adopted LPCAMM2 memory for more efficient LPDDR5X RAM. Modules can reach speeds of up to 7,467 MT/s and are available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB capacities, with more on the horizon.

Storage receives an upgrade, as the Laptop 13 Pro is Framework's first PCIe 5.0 device. M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs are available from the company in capacities up to 8TB with read and write speeds reaching up to 14 GB/s.

Framework is also introducing its first-ever in-house custom display. The 2,880 x 1,920-pixel LCD features 1800:1 contrast, 700 nits of brightness, an anti-glare matte polarizer for enhanced readability, a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate, and a touch screen.

The haptic touchpad and Dolby Atmos support are two more firsts for the company. Additionally, the aluminum chassis is more rigid, weighs only 1.4kg, and is 15.85mm thick.

In keeping with Framework's promise of repairability, upgradeability, and customization, the Intel Core Ultra 3 mainboards with PCIe 5.0 support, the larger battery, the new screen, the Pro chassis, and other parts are compatible with the company's earlier 13-inch laptops. Framework also unveiled a version of the haptic touchpad for its 16-inch laptop.

Released late last year, the Framework 16 introduced the ability to swap out dedicated GPUs, something traditionally thought impossible for laptops. The new OcuLink Dev Kit introduces another use for the rear expansion bay: connecting an OcuLink 8i cable with 128 Gbps bidirectional throughput directly into the notebook's PCIe interface.

The accompanying AIB shell supports Framework laptop graphics cards, discrete desktop GPUs, and other PCIe expansion cards. The company claims that the cable provides near-native performance, but it remains unclear how it compares to PCI-SIG's recently unveiled CopprLink, which minimizes performance loss in high-end desktop GPUs. Budget mainboards equipped with a Ryzen 5 340 CPU for the Laptop 16 are also now available for pre-order.

Framework also previewed its in-house wireless touchpad keyboard. Intended for living rooms, initial setup, and sim rig mounting, the lap keyboard is the company's answer to Logitech's popular K400.

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro begins shipping in June with the choice of Ubuntu or Windows 11. The Laptop 16 haptic touchpad also ships in June, while the OcuLink Dev Kit and wireless keyboard are set for release later this year.