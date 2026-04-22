Editor's take: With all the backlash we saw against Microsoft's Recall feature, you'd imagine that companies aren't in a hurry to launch AI features with questionable privacy elements. But it seems Google never got the memo.

In a new Gemini feature tied to Google Photos, the company says its AI can tap into your photo library. The goal is to "use actual images of you and your loved ones" when generating AI content.

The change is part of Google's broader "Personal Intelligence" push, which connects Gemini to apps such as Photos, Gmail, Search, Maps, and YouTube in the name of making responses more tailored and useful.

Google says the idea is to cut down on the endless prompt engineering usually needed to get AI images to look remotely personal. Instead of writing a mini novel describing your appearance, your family, and your style, Gemini can pull context from your connected photos and fill in the blanks itself, apparently.

The underlying image model here is Nano Banana 2, and Google is pitching the whole thing as a faster way to make AI-generated scenes feel like they're actually about you.

Unsurprisingly, that hasn't gone down especially well. Reports about the feature have sparked the usual privacy alarm bells, with critics worrying that family photos, personal memories, and other sensitive images are now being turned into content for the AI slop machine.

Thankfully, this appears to be opt-in. Google's own pages say Personal Intelligence is optional. Users choose which apps to connect, and the Photos-based image feature is rolling out first to eligible Google AI subscribers in the US.

Google also says the Gemini app does not directly train on your private Google Photos library. Moreover, users can check a Sources button to see which image was selected to guide a result.

That doesn't make the concerns disappear, of course. Opt-in systems are only as trustworthy as the explanations attached to them, and it's not like Big Tech is famed for its honesty.

Ultimately, this isn't Google secretly flipping a switch and scanning everyone's photo library by default. But the idea of an AI potentially trawling through your photo collection is still likely to make plenty of people deeply uncomfortable.