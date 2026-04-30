A hot potato: Does Google Photos using AI to scan your uploads and help pick your clothes sound good? Probably not, but Google is doing it anyway with the new Wardrobe feature – and we still don't know if users have to opt in or opt out.

Google says Wardrobe will be perfect for streamlining those "nothing to wear" mornings, evenings, and vacations. Essentially, the feature catalogs the clothes you're wearing in Google Photos to create a so-called digital closet.

The feature is another AI-based one that Google keeps insisting the public wants. Once the clothes you're wearing in your photos have been scanned, users can see all the items together or filter them by category, such as jewelry, tops, or bottoms.

Google writes that users can mix and match items of clothing to create outfits, then share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. You can have separate mood boards for different occasions, such as summer weddings, trips abroad, work outfits, etc.

The other part of the feature will allow users to virtually try on items or full outfits by showing an AI-generated recreation of the person wearing them. Just select individual pieces, then click "Try it on" for a preview.

Google's demonstration shows what looks like a disclaimer warning, "results may be unexpected." This is presumably to lessen the surprise when the AI mistakenly puts your pants on your head and asks if it's a good look.

It does sound as if Google will only scan items of clothing you're wearing in uploaded photos, so you won't be able to copy the look of anyone else who appears in your library.

Interestingly, Google doesn't confirm whether this feature will be opt-in or opt-out. A new Gemini feature tied to Google Photos that can tap into your photo library to generate AI content will be opt-in, so one assumes the same will be true here.

The Wardrobe feature will start rolling out in Google Photos this summer, first to Android and then iOS. If you do want to use it, go to the new Wardrobe option in the Collections menu. Expect to hear more at Google I/O 2026 on May 19.