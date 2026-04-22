Facepalm: Intel and AMD have raised CPU prices by as much as 20% this year, with server-grade chips seeing the steepest increases. According to reports, consumer CPU prices have risen by 5% to 10% over the past month, while server CPUs have jumped between 10% and 20% since March. Further increases are expected later this year as demand for advanced process nodes outpaces supply amid the ongoing AI boom.

Intel has already raised its prices twice this year, while AMD is reportedly planning two price hikes for its server chips – one in Q2 and another in Q3 – totaling around 16 – 17%. Supply chain insiders attribute these increases to capacity bottlenecks, with new products from Intel and AMD, as well as Nvidia's upcoming Vera CPU, all competing for space on TSMC's 3nm production lines.

According to China's Commercial Times, CPU supply is likely to remain tight through 2026 and 2027, primarily due to production constraints driven by surging AI demand. Analysts believe this trend could persist even longer if demand from AI data centers remains strong and capacity constraints are not addressed by chipmakers.

– Daniel Romero (@HyperTechInvest) April 22, 2026

Rising demand has also dramatically increased CPU lead times, with server CPU shortages reaching up to six months for Intel and 8 – 12 weeks for AMD. Prior to the current AI supercycle, average lead times for both companies were typically around one to two weeks, according to Nikkei Asia.

A key factor driving demand for cutting-edge CPUs is agentic AI, which is increasingly used to interface with scientific and simulation workflows that rely heavily on CPUs, whereas traditional LLMs primarily utilize GPUs. Server racks in AI data centers have typically used eight GPUs and one CPU per rack, but this is shifting toward a 1:1 ratio due to the rapid growth of agentic AI.

TSMC is increasing capital expenditures to expand its N3 capacity in response to the AI boom, which is driving demand for CPUs and AI ASICs. Intel has also announced plans to repurchase a 49% stake in its Fab 34 facility in Ireland to gain greater control over one of its largest advanced-node sites, dedicated to producing cutting-edge wafers using Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies.

While skyrocketing memory prices are grabbing headlines, semiconductor costs are rising across the board due to the unprecedented AI boom. SSD, hard drive, and consumer GPU prices have all increased in recent months, driven by strong demand from AI data centers and ongoing supply chain constraints.