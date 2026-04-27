In brief: We've seen plenty of instances of fake graphics cards being passed off as the real deal over the years. While these forgeries usually fool the less tech-savvy, more experienced users can spot certain signs. But the RTX 4090 handed in to Northwest Repair is on another level, featuring the likes of accurate laser etching and correct part numbers.

The card, an Asus ROG Strix RTX 4090, arrived at the repair shop with a no-detect issue. At first glance, nothing appeared especially suspicious. The board had not been obviously baked, the memory chips were present, the GPU core was there, and the usual signs of a harvested card were missing.

That changed after technician Tony began a deeper inspection. The card had a dead short on the memory rail, but injecting up to 10 amps failed to reveal any component heating up. Under the microscope, he noticed a tiny solder pad that looked as though it had been wicked, suggesting someone had been removing solder from the board.

The bigger reveal was far more concerning. The memory chips appeared to have been shaved down, cleaned, and re-lasered with markings that made them look like genuine GDDR6X modules. The GPU core itself had also been polished or wiped before being etched with fake RTX 4090 markings.

"This is concerning," Tony said. "To a trained eye such as myself, I missed it. They've gotten so good at it." He added that "this is the best scam I've ever seen."

The core reportedly resembled one from an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, with the position of certain dots and surrounding capacitor layout offering some of the only ways to tell it apart from the real AD102 chip used in the RTX 4090.

That's not much help to someone buying a card in a parking lot or through a marketplace listing, especially when even a repair expert had to investigate under a microscope to spot the deception.

"This type of scam could not come from a stranger or even a professional repair shop. Given the quality of work, this could only be done at the factory," Tony writes in a comment under the video. "How it gets to the US and who is distributing these is the question."

Component scams are nothing new. We recently saw an Amazon customer receive an RTX 5060 Ti inside what was supposed to be an RTX 5080 box. You might also remember the fake Ryzen 7 7800X3D that turned out to be an old Intel CPU in disguise.

Tony offers some simple advice: avoid buying RTX 4090 or RTX 5090 cards from strangers unless you are absolutely certain of the seller. He also recommends filing a police report if scammed, as multiple reports can help trigger an investigation.