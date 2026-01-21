Facepalm: It's another day, another graphics card scam on Amazon. On this occasion, a Redditor says that the RTX 5080 they bought was actually a different card completely. The part that gave it away was the single 8-pin power connector – though there were a few other signs.

Redditor r/buildapc wrote that he recently bought an Asus SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition direct from the Asus store on Amazon. There's no mention of a price, but it's $1,400 on the product page.

However, there was something very amiss when the GPU arrived and it was removed from the box: it had only a single 8-pin power input on the side.

The RTX 5080 actually uses a 16-pin 12V-2x6 input, and usually includes an adapter cable in the box for non-compatible power supplies.

It's also pretty obvious that the stickers on the card had not been applied in a factory – some were peeling off.

Commentators suggested that this was an RTX 5060 or 5060 Ti card that someone was (poorly) trying to pass off as an RTX 5080. VideoCardz believes that it was an Asus RTX 5060 Ti Prime model, which is $480 on the company's website, or around $1,000 less than the RTX 5080 version.

This case marks yet another in which someone buying expensive hardware from Amazon was scammed. The likelihood is that a scammer just bought the RTX 5080, swapped the stickers from an Asus RTX 5060 Ti they already owned or had just bought, then returned the fake 5080 to be resold by Amazon.

It's far from the first swap-out scam on Amazon we've heard about. Last month alone saw an increase in people buying now very expensive RAM products only to find something else in the box, including a buyer whose two XPG Caster 16GB DDR5-6000 CL40 RAM sticks turned out to be DDR2 modules glued to metal weights.

In March, an Amazon customer bought a Ryzen 7 9800X3D that turned out to be an AMD FX-4100, part of the FX lineup that was launched back in October 2011.

And don't forget all the people who get random items in their boxes, including rice, pasta, and rocks. It's all a reminder that filming yourself opening expensive Amazon deliveries might be the most sensible option.