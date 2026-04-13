Denuvo No More: The unknown developer behind the recent, unprecedented Doom crack has done it again. Despite being released less than a couple of months ago, Resident Evil Requiem has already been "freed" from Denuvo, gaining a few FPS as a consequence. Irdeto's controversial anti-tamper and DRM technology is in deep trouble.

Less than a month after removing Denuvo from Doom: The Dark Ages, Voices38 has now achieved the same feat with Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom's survival horror title is the first game released in 2026 to undergo a full "cracking" process, just as TDA marked the first cracked release of a 2025 game. This also represents another sign that Denuvo owner Irdeto may soon face significant changes in its position within the DRM market.

The Resident.Evil.Requiem-voices38 release is a 74.4GB download that is gradually spreading through P2P networks and direct download services. Voices38 confirmed that removing Denuvo from Capcom's game was its most challenging effort to date, despite it introducing only two new "features" compared to the Denuvo protection found in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Capcom recently confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the fastest-selling title in the Resident Evil series. The game sold five million copies in just five days, with an additional one million units sold by March 16, 2026. The Japanese publisher is now generating around 50% of its total game sales on PC, and is unlikely to suffer any significant financial impact now that Requiem has entered the piracy scene.

In fact, Resident Evil Requiem was already "cracked" within just a few hours by a group using a previously unseen hypervisor-bypass method. Hypervisor-based cracks are increasingly disrupting the DRM landscape, marking a notable shift in PC game piracy techniques.

Running an unsigned hypervisor driver requires several significant changes to Windows security, which is why Voices38 and other groups are still working on their own "proper" releases. A full Denuvo removal requires the anti-tamper system to be fully stripped from the game's executable code, a time-consuming process that very few developers are willing to undertake at this stage.

Furthermore, hypervisor-based cracks can allegedly have a noticeable impact on game performance. Voices38 said that one of their testers observed an average difference of 11 FPS between the properly cracked release and the hypervisor-based version, with the gap potentially widening on older or less powerful hardware. The developer also raised concerns about how the hypervisor driver may affect support for advanced x86-64 extensions such as AVX, as well as the long-term viability of the crack.