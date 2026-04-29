What we know so far: Graphics card manufacturer Galax was recently rumored to be shutting down its global operations and laying off its entire staff, with its new owner and fellow Nvidia board partner, Palit, reportedly taking the reins. Palit has since clarified that the Galax brand is not being shut down and that it will assume full responsibility for customer support, repairs, and warranties for existing Galax products.

Galax announced the original news via a message on its Brazilian website and advised customers to contact Palit's official channels for all support and service inquiries. The company did not provide further details, instead emphasizing that both Galax and Palit are authorized Nvidia partners, adding that the restructuring would ensure the legitimacy of future products from the combined entity.

Palit initially issued a separate statement, saying the change would enhance managerial and operational efficiency while helping it manage supply constraints driven by AI demand. That page, however, has since been taken down after causing confusion about whether the Galax brand would be shut down for good.

The company has now issued a fresh press release, assuring gamers that it does not plan to discontinue the Galax brand after all. Instead, it said it will "continue to develop, produce, and support" the Galax, KFA2, and HOF brands to strengthen its presence in the discrete GPU market. The new statement also notes that Palit has owned Galax since 2007.

Galax was founded in Hong Kong in 1994 as a computer hardware manufacturer. Originally known as Galaxy Microsystems, the company gained popularity after partnering with Nvidia to manufacture and market desktop graphics cards for gamers. Despite being owned by Palit for over a decade, Galax retained operational independence, with separate design, engineering, and marketing teams.

The company's Hall of Fame cards are highly regarded by modders and overclockers for their high-end PCB and cooling designs. It also operates the KFA2 sub-brand, which was introduced in Europe in 2014 following a trademark dispute with Samsung over the latter's Galaxy smartphone brand.

With the future of Galax hanging in the balance, gamers and PC enthusiasts are concerned that the brand might go the way of EVGA, which shuttered its discrete graphics card business in 2022 due to strained relations with Nvidia.