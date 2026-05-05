What just happened? A macOS app using the Notepad++ name is being rebranded after the editor's creator objected, saying the project has no connection to any official Mac release. Don Ho, who developed the Windows-only code editor, said the macOS app is not part of Notepad++ and is using its name without permission. In a post on the official site, Ho wrote that it is "not authorized, not endorsed, and not affiliated with" Notepad++ and called the branding "misleading, inappropriate, and frankly disrespectful to both the project and its users." He added: "To be crystal clear: Notepad++ has never released a macOS version."

The app in question is an independent port built by developer Andrey Letov that aims to replicate the Notepad++ experience on macOS. Notepad++ itself is tightly bound to Windows, with its interface and behavior built around Win32 and the Scintilla editing component. Porting that experience to macOS means re-creating the front end against Apple's frameworks rather than simply recompiling the original code.

Letov's version presents itself as a native macOS app and runs on both Apple silicon and Intel Macs, which likely led some users to assume it was an official Notepad++ release.

For developers, the difference is more than branding. An unofficial port operates outside the original project's governance, so there's no guarantee of alignment with upstream updates, plugins, or security fixes.

Notepad++'s plugin ecosystem and release cadence are tied to the Windows codebase, so an independent macOS fork can easily fall out of sync in features, bug fixes, and plugin support over time. The concern isn't that the Mac app won't work, but that it may never fully match the behavior and compatibility that Windows users and plugin authors expect.

After Ho's statement, Letov said he will change the app's name and branding but continue development. On the project's site, he said he is working with Don Ho to change the macOS app's branding so it stands on its own while still acknowledging its roots. He mentioned plans for updates such as a new logo, a new name, and possibly a new domain in version 1.0.6, and said he wants that transition to be as smooth as possible for existing users.

Notepad++ itself, however, remains a Windows application, and Ho's comments underline that there is still no official macOS version.