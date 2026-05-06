In brief: After exiting the consumer memory business, Micron is now almost exclusively focused on serving the needs of hyperscalers and AI companies. The company's latest storage product prioritizes capacity, return on investment, and improved efficiency.

The recently introduced 6600 ION SSD is available in both U.2 and E3.L form factors and can provide up to 245 terabytes of storage in a single drive. Micron describes the new unit as the highest-capacity commercially available SSD in the industry, in line with other high-capacity drives released in the ION lineup over the past few years.

Thanks to its smaller footprint, Micron's 6600 ION drive should offer a more compact alternative to bulkier storage solutions. The US manufacturer compared the new SSD to an HDD-based setup, stating that a 245TB 6600 ION E3.L unit would require 82% less rack space to deliver an equivalent raw storage capacity using traditional hard disk drives.

The new drive is based on G9 QLC NAND flash chips, which Micron says are "at least" one generation ahead of competing enterprise QLC drives. Customers can now store and process more data in less rack space, the company added, reducing power requirements and cooling demands without sacrificing performance.

In terms of energy consumption, a 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD requires up to 30W at peak power – about half the energy of a comparable HDD-based storage solution. As such, the new ION drives can help reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, aligning with key priorities for modern data center operations.

The 6600 ION SSDs use a PCIe Gen5 interface over a x4 NVMe connection and are rated for 2.5 million device hours before they are expected to begin failing. Performance can reach up to 14,000 MB/s read speeds (on the 122.88TB model) and 3,000 MB/s write speeds (on the 245.76TB model) in sequential operations. The larger 245TB drive is available only in the E3.L form factor.

Micron has positioned the 6600 ION lineup as a strong option for modern data centers, offering significant improvements for handling AI and other data-intensive workloads. Dell is also backing the high-capacity drives for its enterprise storage products, with Senior Vice President Travis Vigil highlighting the "math" advantage provided by the new SSDs.

In 2025, Micron announced it was exiting the consumer DRAM market by shutting down its Crucial RAM business. Like other major players in the semiconductor industry, the company – one of the "Big Three" alongside Samsung and SK Hynix – is now allocating most of its manufacturing capacity to high-performance memory products. The shift reflects growing demand for AI-focused data center infrastructure.