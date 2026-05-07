What just happened? Elon Musk is known for holding a grudge, but it seems the world's richest man is quick to forgive when it benefits him and his companies. In the case of Anthropic, which he once said would end up being called "Misanthropic" and had an "evil" AI, Musk's SpaceXAI has now partnered with the developer of Claude.

SpaceXAI, the combined company formed after SpaceX absorbed xAI earlier this year, announced that Anthropic will use compute capacity from Colossus 1, the Memphis data center Musk has repeatedly described as one of the world's largest AI supercomputers. The site offers more than 300 megawatts of new capacity and over 220,000 Nvidia GPUs, including H100, H200, and GB200 accelerators.

Anthropic says the extra horsepower will be used to ease some of the restrictions that have frustrated Claude users in recent weeks.

The company is doubling Claude Code's five-hour rate limits for Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans, removing peak-hour reductions for Pro and Max customers, and increasing API rate limits for Claude Opus models.

That's good news for developers who have been hitting caps while using Claude Code for longer-running agentic tasks. Axios notes that Anthropic has been struggling to meet demand, which led to aggressive rate limits and a shift toward usage-based pricing.

It is also good timing for SpaceXAI. The company is reportedly preparing for a possible IPO, and selling spare capacity to one of the world's best-known AI labs is a useful way to show investors that Colossus is more than an extremely expensive Grok engine.

Interestingly, both companies say they are looking at exploring orbital AI compute. SpaceXAI argues that future AI systems will require more power, land, and cooling than terrestrial infrastructure can easily provide, and that data centers in space could offer abundant solar power with less impact on Earth. Anthropic has also publicly expressed interest in space-based data centers.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2026

The partnership is a surprise given Musk's history with the company. Earlier this year, he accused Anthropic of bias and claimed Claude hated Western civilization. But after meeting with senior Anthropic staff last week, Musk wrote that he was impressed by their work to ensure Claude is "good for humanity" and that no one had triggered his "evil detector." It has nothing to do with money, of course.