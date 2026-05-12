In brief: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has confirmed that the company is continuing its collaboration with Nvidia to develop "exciting new products." The two companies entered into a major strategic partnership last year, with plans to jointly develop SoCs featuring Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

The update came via Tan's latest post on X, in which he congratulated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Science and Technology from Carnegie Mellon University for his contributions to accelerated computing and AI. Huang chose to receive the award from Tan, who posted photos from the event showing him placing the doctoral hood on the Nvidia CEO.

According to reports, Intel and Nvidia are jointly developing multiple products, including a custom SoC featuring a Xeon x86 CPU integrated with Nvidia's NVLink interconnect technology. The partnership would allow Intel to strengthen its Xeon platform with Nvidia's latest Blackwell and Rubin GPUs, while giving Nvidia access to Intel's well-established x86 ecosystem.

The two companies are also said to be working on another SoC lineup featuring an Intel x86 "Titan Lake" CPU combined with dedicated Nvidia RTX graphics tiles. Dubbed "Serpent Lake," the hybrid processor family will reportedly target the high-end laptop and mobile workstation market.

Based on early leaks, the co-developed chips will feature Intel's next-generation core architecture and support up to 16 channels of LPDDR6 memory. The reports also add that they will be manufactured using TSMC's N3P process node and are expected to directly challenge AMD's Strix Halo APUs.

Beyond the co-developed processors, the relationship between the two chipmakers could also expand into foundry and advanced packaging technology. Rumors suggest Nvidia is already evaluating Intel's 14A and 18A process nodes, as well as its EMIB advanced packaging technology for the Feynman I/O die, potentially breathing new life into Intel's struggling foundry business.

Intel and Nvidia announced their "historic" partnership last September, with plans to collaborate on a range of new products for both retail and enterprise markets. The tie-up also included a proposed $5 billion equity investment in Intel at around a 6% discount to market value. The investment has since received regulatory clearance from the SEC.