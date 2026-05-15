The takeaway: For most users, 15GB of free cloud storage is likely more than sufficient for an email account, but some new Gmail users may soon have to make do with just a third of that capacity. While existing accounts are not expected to be affected for now, the change could still draw criticism from users concerned about Google requesting additional personal information.

Google has recently begun testing a new policy in which users in certain regions who sign up for Gmail accounts receive only 5GB of free storage. Affected users must provide a phone number to upgrade to the standard 15GB plan at no additional cost.

The test came to light this week after Reddit users reported seeing a new splash page offering two free storage options when creating new email accounts. According to Android Authority, which received a statement from Google confirming the test, most complaints have originated from users in African countries. It remains unclear whether Google plans to expand the policy more broadly.

Google did not provide a reason for the policy, but it has already drawn accusations that the tech giant is attempting to encourage users to hand over more personal data. Privacy concerns have long led some users to "de-Google" their digital lives by switching to alternative services such as Proton Mail, DuckDuckGo, or the Vivaldi browser. Requiring phone numbers for Google accounts could provide yet another incentive to do so.

However, Gmail's new policy may also be an effort to strengthen account security and combat fraud. The splash page states that the company aims to increase storage capacity only once per user, suggesting it is trying to prevent people from repeatedly creating accounts to access additional free cloud storage. Phone numbers can also serve as account recovery options if access is lost or compromised.

Since the beginning of the year, Google has added more AI features to Gmail (to mixed reception), introduced a new username policy, and strengthened encryption measures.

Gmail Pro and Ultra subscribers can now access AI Overviews that summarize emails. Some users have also begun seeing an AI Inbox that automatically prioritizes messages based on factors such as recency, frequency of contact, and how users interact with emails.

Meanwhile, the ability to change usernames without creating a new account has proven to be one of the more popular additions. However, users are limited to one name change per year and a total of four changes overall. Google Workspace users on the company's Enterprise Plus plan have also recently gained the ability to send end-to-end encrypted messages through Gmail's mobile apps.