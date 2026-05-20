Something to look forward to: In times of economic uncertainty, when everything in tech seems to be getting more expensive, here's some good news for gamers: AMD could be readying a Ryzen 7 7700X3D, bringing the gaming performance of 3D V-Cache to a more affordable CPU.

Claims that AMD will launch the chip come from prolific hardware tipster chi11eddog, who has a history of accurate leaks.

The Ryzen 7 7700X3D is essentially a lower-binned version of the flagship 7800X3D, which we loved back when it launched in 2023.

According to the leak, the new Zen 4 processor will feature the same core configuration as that beloved gaming chip, packing 8 cores and 16 threads.

It's also listed with 96MB of L3 cache, made up of the standard 32MB on the CCD plus another 64MB stacked on top using AMD's 3D V-Cache technology.

That huge slab of cache is why AMD's X3D chips are proving so popular with gamers – and helping AMD catch up to Intel in the Steam survey.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) L2 Cache (KB) TDP Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 128 1,024 120 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 128 768 120 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8 / 16 4.2 / 5.0 96 512 120 Ryzen 7 7700X3D (rumored) 8 / 16 4.0 / 4.5 96 512 120 Ryzen 5 7600X3D 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.7 96 384 65 Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6 / 12 4.0 / 4.5 96 384 65

Games can be especially sensitive to cache capacity, which is why the 7800X3D remained such a popular choice even after newer processors arrived. The 7700X3D appears designed to offer much of that same appeal at a lower price.

There are some compromises, of course. The leaked specs point to a 4.0 GHz base clock and 4.5 GHz boost clock, down from the 7800X3D's 4.2 GHz base and 5.0 GHz boost. It also reportedly carries the same 120W TDP, though the lower clocks could make it run a little cooler.

If accurate, the 7700X3D would become the sixth Ryzen 7000 X3D desktop chip. It would sit below the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and above the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X3D and 7500X3D, while the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D remain the higher-core-count options for those who need more productivity horsepower.

The big question is price. The 7800X3D launched at $449 and is now commonly found in the mid-$300 range, so speculation has the 7700X3D landing closer to $300. That would make it a tempting option for anyone already on AM5 who wants X3D gaming performance without paying 7800X3D money.

A new, cheaper CPU is always welcome, but for many, moving to AM5 still means buying DDR5 memory, which remains painfully expensive during the ongoing memory crisis.

AMD has also yet to confirm the chip, its price, or whether it will receive a wide retail launch rather than being limited to certain regions, OEMs, or system builders.