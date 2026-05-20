In a nutshell: American furniture maker Herman Miller has introduced its first-ever gaming desk. The mechanically-driven, height-adjustable Coyl desk features powder-coated steel legs and feet, a laser-cut wire manager, and a laminated tabletop. It measures 60 inches wide by 28.5 inches deep, is adjustable from a minimum height of 22.5 inches up to 48.5 inches, and can support up to 200 pounds.

The desk is offered in four tabletop colors – clear on ash, studio white, medium matte walnut, or ultra black – and can be configured with either white or black legs depending on the tabletop choice. You also get a coiled red power cable and a full-length cable tray designed to simplify routing. A precision rotary dial with tactile feedback is used to raise and lower the desktop surface.

Herman Miller is known for being pricey, and the Coyl is no exception. Base pricing is set at $1,095 plus shipping but you can spend well in excess of that with optional accessories. Adding a cable trough bumps the price up to $1,475, and including a shroud pushes the cost up to $1,635. Spring for the accessory bundle that includes a phone holder, controller mount, a display shelf, a planter box, and cable clips, and you're looking at $1,825.

Herman Miller does offer free shipping for a limited time, but only if you spend at least $2,000. A quick check for a desk shipped to my home address shows a shipping fee of $164.25, with an estimated delivery time of around five weeks. Do note that there's also a fair bit of assembly required, and that the desk will come in multiple boxes.

Fortunately for buyers on a tight budget, far more affordable alternatives do exist. A quick check on Amazon turned up several electric standing desks with varying feature sets ranging from as little as $100, and some even have excellent ratings from verified buyers. As with any big purchase, a little research can go a long way towards making a wise decision but at least you do have options.