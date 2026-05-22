A hot potato: Tech sector job losses in early 2026 have already surged past 100,000, and the past month suggests the trend is not subsiding. While AI automation is likely not the sole cause, aggregated reports suggest it is the leading factor, with Meta's transition into an "AI-first" company headlining May's damage to the job market.

Meta's decision to lay off 8,000 workers to offset AI investments while potentially redirecting another 7,000 toward AI-related roles is the largest in a brutal series of tech company layoffs over the past month. Layoffs have exceeded 20,000 in every month of 2026 so far except April.

The figures come from TrueUp, which aggregates layoff reports from tech companies and estimates totals for each month. May is shaping up to be one of the worst months of the past year, a high threshold.

Meta is attempting to reduce labor costs as it prepares to spend over $100 billion in 2026 on AI data centers and related hardware. At the same time, the company aims to train its AI systems by monitoring employees' workstation activity, which some of them have described as "incredibly demoralizing."

Although TrueUp's graph also shows a large block of layoffs from PayPal, it remains unclear how many, if any, will occur in May. Sources recently told the Wall Street Journal that, like Meta, PayPal aims to eliminate about 20% of its workforce over the next two to three years, which could amount to 4,760 workers.

Cisco also recently announced around 4,000 layoffs. CEO Chuck Robbins framed the number as optimistically low, stating that the company is investing in AI infrastructure to avoid being left behind in the rush to adopt the technology.

Meanwhile, Intuit cut 3,000 jobs – 17% of its global workforce – to streamline its operations as it adopts AI, though it claims the layoffs are "not about AI." Affected employees will receive 16-week severance packages and other benefits.

While AI appears to be behind most of the job losses, industry insiders suggest that overhiring and resizing are also significant factors. Some of the latest reports, which do not yet contain solid numbers, also indicate that difficulties in video game development are contributing to the current wave.

Quantic Dream recently announced around 95 layoffs following the cancellation of Spellcaster Chronicles, a failed MOBA whose servers will shut down on June 19. Bungie might also be planning significant layoffs after confirming that Destiny 2's June 9 update will be the game's last. Destiny 3 is not currently in development.

TrueUp projects that tech sector layoffs in 2026 could reach 370,000, significantly exceeding the previous two years. Layoffs reached 430,000 in 2023.