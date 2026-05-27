Highly anticipated: A third expansion for The Witcher 3, one of the best RPGs ever made, will arrive in 2027. Developer CD Projekt has confirmed that the DLC will land an incredible 12 years after the base game launched, and as a result, the minimum requirements for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt will be changing.

Rumors that a third expansion for the Witcher 3 was in the works really picked up steam back in January when Polish industry insider Borys Nieśpielak claimed that Fool's Theory, which is remaking the first Witcher game, was also developing the add-on.

– CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) May 27, 2026

CD Projekt has now confirmed that Nieśpielak was on the money. The new expansion is called Songs of the Past, and it's expected to be comparable in size to the huge (and brilliant) Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Fool's Theory, which previously worked on The Thaumaturge, is co-developing with CDPR.

Much like it did with Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of the Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt is increasing the minimum PC requirements for The Witcher 3.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600, Intel Core i5-8400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

OS: 64-bit Windows 11

CD Projekt writes that Windows 11 is now the minimum OS requirement, HDDs will no longer be compatible, and the game will run exclusively using DirectX 12. Moreover, only processors that work with Windows 11 will qualify, along with graphics cards that still receive active gaming driver support on the OS. It will still be possible to roll back to an earlier version of the game, though.

No details about Songs of the Past have been revealed, other than that it stars Geralt, naturally.

It'll be interesting to see how close this third expansion to The Witcher 3 lands to The Witcher 4. CD Projekt said the next full installment in the franchise won't launch until 2027 at the earliest, so the two releases could arrive within a relatively short window – it's likely that Songs of the Past will act as a bridge from The Witcher 3 to The Witcher 4.